Protecting Traditional Medicine in Hidalgo: Hector Chavez

15 mins ago Mia Thompson

Pachuca, Hugo, May 8, 2021. – Hector Chavez Ruiz, Virginia’s candidate for the Federal Reserve’s Third District Actoban, considers it essential to provide support and protection for traditional medicine in Hidalgo, which represents an alternative in areas far from personal.

The applicant undertakes to administer the training and certification of those who have these practices, such as midwives.

He noted that traditional medicine was the result of inheriting indigenous knowledge and should be preserved. On his trip, the applicant had a dialogue with people and users, as in the case of Tlahuiltepa.

The activity is also sustainable from the use of plants, animals or minerals from each region, which are part of the customs, ceremonies and rituals of peoples.

The PRD, Acción Nacional and PRI banner holder considered it essential to encourage interdisciplinary research to maximize its benefits and make it available to citizens as an alternative to taking care of their health.

This is because not all citizens of the region have access to 24-hour medical services, in some cases due to lack of budget, but in others due to the remoteness of the regions and the geography of the regions.

More Stories

Protecting Traditional Medicine in Hidalgo: Hector Chavez

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Movies with major scientific defects

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

Science.- Perseverance captures a video with audio of the fourth journey of creativity

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The Food and Agriculture Organization has said that science, technology and innovation are key factors in transforming agri-food systems

1 day ago Mia Thompson

5 steps to achieving mental well-being

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Education brings science closer to schoolchildren in Taverns through robotics workshops

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Protecting Traditional Medicine in Hidalgo: Hector Chavez

15 mins ago Mia Thompson

Perseverance captures the sound of creativity on Mars

20 mins ago Leo Adkins

Uganda: Sentencing of a journalist attacker is a rare victory for press freedom

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

La Jornada – México SA

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

The story of the nurse who made a magazine cover

4 hours ago Cynthia Porter