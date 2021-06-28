Quagga, the half-zebra that became extinct by poaching and science came back to life

After more than a century of extinction, a new light is shining on the ‘Quagga’: a southern subspecies of Africa’s zebra.

At first glance, it looks like a hybrid between two different animals, completely related in the middle. From torso to tail, I can pass A kind of donkey or a strong horse. From the abdomen to the head, There is no difference with common zebras. In some cases, noticeable lines that fall from the skull to the neck fade along the back. Indigenous tribes of South Africa They knew him as “Quagga” —until poaching wipes it off the map.

haunted by extinction

groups hot spots In the southernmost region of the African continent, they were so named because of the call they made to recognize each other. historically, It has been written in different ways, because the ethnic groups in the south did not have Written records of correct spelling. Among the scientific community, he even received nice nicknames, such as “zebra broth– Until his enforced disappearance.

Quagga has been eliminated by European fishermen in the late nineteenth century. Once they were mild-mannered inhabitants of the African steppes, they were quickly erased from the map with guns and hostilities. However, since it is so close to common zebras, that might be the case The loss is never final.

Since 1987, a team of biologists and conservationists has tried to make up for the mistakes made by human activity over a hundred years ago. Recognized as “planned extermination” by European settlers, it could be Its extinction is not final. The goal of this project is to recover Assemblies of species in their former natural habitat through science.

new light

Despite the Quagga being pushed to extinction by ruthless hunting, a team of South African scientists may have found the key to efforts to last minute To ensure that these herbivores can graze back in the wild. After his extermination for using their skins as sandbags, Kinds can be A new light of hope.

In turn, new samples will have to You face another kind of competition. Although their natural habitat is still available, today they have to share it with certain types of livestock. between them, Sheep, goats and other pets by human.

Although other ethnic groups use the term “Quagga” as a generic term to refer to zebras, the scholars responsible for Quagga . Project They are very clear about that Samples being brought back to the field They belong to the original species. Nowadays, the number of people patronizing is increasing again يزداد landsburg nature reserve s pontebuck ridge reserve, Areas specified by the state so that It can restore a decent and free life.

