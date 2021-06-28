Despite the lack of resources, the National Election Institute ensures transparency in popular consultation against former presidents

60 mins ago Mia Thompson

Principal Adviser to National Electoral Institute (else), Lorenzo CordovaShe stated that this body is already preparing to open the door for popular consultation against former presidents, for next July 15th.

Despite the fact that the federal government deprived him of the resources to conduct this consultation, Cordova maintained that the National Statistics Institute was in a position to conduct the “most professional” and broadest practice of citizen consultation that would ever take place in the history of Mexico.

Given this, he enabled the site: ine.mx/consultapopular, where you can access to review official information.

She explained in a recording that the electoral institute began this weekend with field work to identify, invite and train those who will work as officers and officials in the polling stations, where citizens will be able to express their opinion in the popular consultation, which will be held on August 1.

He explained that in this exercise, more than 287,000 people who participated as poll workers in the last elections will be elected. In addition, 57,000 voting tables will be set up in the popular consultation, “making it an unprecedented and democratic practice.”

Therefore, it has guaranteed the full terms of “legitimacy, fairness, certainty and transparency” of this consultation.

He stressed that this exercise is the first of its kind at the federal level with “technical and professional quality” standards. He explained that in each district, nearly 200 polling booths will be installed, each with 2,000 ballot papers.

Finally, the head of the National Institute of Statistics asked citizens to know about and participate in this consultation.

pumps

