Rafael Marquez, among the new members of the Hall of Fame

Timothy Bradley Jr. and Rafael Marquez, champions of the two divisions whose daring boxing styles earned them designations as participants in fights deemed “Fight of the Year,” have been inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame.

Carl Froch was also chosen. The three Boxers will form the Boxer class in the male branch, when the generation, consisting of a total of 10 new members, is maximized in June 2023.

Bradley won his first title at 140 pounds in 2008, and rose to take the welterweight title from Manny Pacquiao by split decision in 2012. He defended the belt by defeating Ruslan Provodnikov in what was considered the 2013 Fight of the Year.

In the end, Bradley only suffered two losses in rematches against Pacquiao. He finished his career with a record of 33-2-1 and one shutout. He is currently an analyst for ESPN.

Marquez (41-9, 37 KOs) is best remembered for his four fight series against fellow Mexican Israel Vazquez. His brother, Juan Manuel Marquez, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020.

Rafael Márquez won his first fight against Vasquez via seventh-round knockout to clinch the super bantamweight title, after holding the title in the bantamweight division.

Vazquez won the subsequent two rounds, being voted Fight of the Year in 2007 and 2008. Márquez equaled the record with a third-round knockout of the 2010 contest.

Frosch was among the best middleweight boxers of his era. His only losses came against undefeated Andre Ward in a 168-pound championship final, and against Mikkel Kessler.

He avenged the last loss in 2013 to hold two division belts. He defended them on two occasions, before retiring in 2014 with a record of 33-2 and 24 knockouts. The Briton has since worked for Sky Sports.

The new members were elected by the United States Boxing Writers Association.

In the modern women’s category, Laura Serrano, the first Mexican champion, and Jamaican Alicia Asley, the oldest woman to win the puck, are selected at 48 years old.

“I devoted my whole life to boxing and did my best in those days, when it was very difficult for women to fight, especially in Mexico, my country, where I fought for women’s rights,” said Serrano. Lifting the ban on women’s boxing in the Mexican capital.

Brad Goodman, Tom Rank’s fight organizer for nearly four decades, was also chosen for the spot, as were Brad Jacobs, that promotion’s director of operations since 2019, and trainer Joe Goosen.

Goosen’s brother Dan has been inducted into the Hall of Fame since 2020, in recognition of his promotion career.

Tim Ryan, a longtime CBS announcer who worked Sugar Ray Leonard’s fights against Marvin Hagler and Tommy Hearns, was named in the observer category. He’s joined by Seth Abraham, an executive who has seen HBO grow into a streaming powerhouse for the fight.

Tiger Jack Johnson, Boone Kingpitch, and Major Joanne Hagen will be honored posthumously.

The festivities will take place from the 8th to the 11th of June.