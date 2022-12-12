video. Bilardo and a video spread widely due to the obsession with Moroccan football

Another Saturday bus program was in the early 2000’s. Guests include former Minister of Economy Domingo Cavallo, Sebastian Estefanez, Gustavo Garzon, Virginia Innocenti, and others. There, Carlos Salvador Bilardo bequeathed to posterity what he had kept for many years: “the future of football in Africa”.

And just as the first story indicated his presence in Morocco for the 1975 tournament, news of the North African team in the World Cup semi-finals did the rest for the video to spread, leaving the Doctor halfway between the teacher and the time traveler. .

He even experienced it first hand on June 8, 1990, when François Omam-Beyek beat the top, Nery Pompidou missed the target and the “indomitable Lions of Cameroon” gave Italy an impressive 90. The one that led Narigon to say that if they were eliminated in the round The first, “He will push the pilots away and throw the plane into the ocean.”

What did Bilardo say on that eclectic night on TV? He praised African football, due to his experience in leading the Libyan national team. From there, he recounted the tales. “They are awake. I said it in 75 when we went to play the Mohammed Cup in Morocco: “This is the future of football. It’s not in Europe, it’s not in South America, it’s not in Asia.”she judged Big Nose.

Morocco surprise World Cup?

For everyone but Doc… pic.twitter.com/dyjVjsWDjc – Eternal Bilardo (BilardoEterno) December 11, 2022

“I said it in 75 when we went to play the Mohammed Cup in Morocco: Here is the future of football.”

Then the show’s host, Nicholas Repetto, asked him, “But because of ability or athleticism?” The doctor answered: “No, because people still play. You tour the federal capital and you don’t play soccer. You travel through the interior and people play soccer downtown.”.

“You tour Europe, for example, Italy, in Rome, Milan, Florence, and you don’t play. You go to Germany, Munich, Cologne, nowhere. In Africa they play everywhere and they have very strong countries like Cameroon, Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco.” And Tunisia, who play this well because they have technique. The 1986 Mexico World Champion coach completed his reflection.

In addition, Bilardo continued his analysis, which included detachment from tactics and setbacks, but with praise for his handling of the ball. “They play the piece without arcs, no touches, no touches, no touches, no one kicks. The fans have also watched them at the World Cup.”.

In the same program, Bilardo told how his experience was in front of the Libyan national team, to which he was summoned by the Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, who ruled the country for 42 years, from the revolution of September 1, 1969 until its victory. Overthrown and executed by militiamen in October 2011.

“I had a contract for six months,” Bilardo said on Saturday. “We had to conquer Mali and when I had time I would fly. Gaddafi’s son Saadi lent me the plane and I went out to visit Chad, Uganda, Niger, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Senegal.” “I was in a hotel. I spoke in Italian with an interpreter.

Libya was only runner-up in the Africa Cup of Nations it hosted in 1982. This team lost the title to Ghana on penalties. For this reason, Bilardo’s name has been an influence on African football: world champion and runner-up DT in front of a chosen boy from the most neglected continent, other than the fact that European football has always had the benefits of immigration, such as the case of Zinedine Zidane’s French son Algerian.

“In Africa they still have a place to play. They touch, they don’t kick, but they have good technique.”

In 2000, Bilardo took charge of the Mediterranean Knights, accompanied by Miguel Angel Lemi, Octavio Manera and Eduardo Raveto. They won the first leg against Mali 3-0 and there were two weeks left for revenge, when the fight between teammates escalated to the point where one of the footballers took a knife and when Bilardo tried to separate them and calm everything down, he shot his teammate and wounded the coach in the right arm. “The team doctor bandaged me and it all ended there,” DT recounted years later in his autobiography “Doctor and Champion”.

Although Libya lost the replay 3-1, they managed to win the key and the return to Tripoli was heroic. They asked him to stay, but after seven months he decided to return to our country. And there ended his African experience, which after more than 20 years Ashraf Hakimi, Ezzedine Onahi and Hakim Ziyech are eager to agree with him.