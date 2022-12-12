“Osasuna never give up” has become a global trend

People from all over the world are cheeringOsasuna never give up!” TikTok has invaded the social network for videos. A real flood is going on 13 million views. Something unprecedented in regards to Rogelo’s world. And it continues to climb. the reason? A photo from 2017 has gone viral all over the planet. In a spontaneous and intense way. TikTok has invaded the social network for videos. A real flood is going on. Something unprecedented in regards to Rogelo’s world. And it continues to climb. the reason?. In a spontaneous and intense way.

At that time, a group of boys and girls from Uganda sang their cry of support The red jersey, also in front of the Real Madrid match. Lovely, strong and fun character. And this video, singing and clapping, has gone viral in recent days at high speed. Especially among the young audience, who imitated the scene by chanting the song in various ways. The effect was like this Zenit St. Petersburg, which has 4.2 million followers, expanded the moment to ride the wave.

It is not known why the 2017 video he released was so suddenly and successfully rescued Eneko EloseguiAnd the A volunteer in Navarrese captured this moment at an orphanage in Uganda. The fact is, the hashtag “Osasuna never give up” added through multiple videos on the platform is approaching 13 million hits this Wednesday. This Tuesday, the Russian club was one of the last to join the fashion in a strange way. Share the song and two results appeared above it: Real Sociedad 1-0 Osasuna and Zenit 3-1 Real Sociedad, when they met in Europe in 2017.

before that on Friday The club also shared its crest with images of Al-Sidar. TikTok, a thriving social network that aggregates videos, is steaming along with the song. Zenit’s post, for example, has over 3 million views and the post by Osasuna has 2.8 million, with 468,000 likes and 3,000 comments..

For comparison, a video with Rojello’s goal gets between 40,000 and 70,000 hits. In addition to more official files, the initiative has been successful among youth. You can see groups of Children chanting in the street, in the yard, or on the bus. Having placed themselves on the front line, there are users who simply type in the phrase to get reactions.

After Barcelona and Real Madrid

This has become a phenomenon The action related to Osasuna’s name is the most watched on social networks. The series of videos hasn’t stopped since Thursday, when it kicked off a massive rally upon bringing back this video from 2017, causing quite a stir among the new generations. On Friday, Club Rojello discovered their expansion and spread the word using the hashtag.

The data speaks for itself. last week , Osasuna, with 552,000, is the club with the third most interactions on TikTok after Barcelona (2,300,000) and Real Madrid (1,100,000).. Athletic comes in second with a score of 80,000. Adding all social networks, Osasuna maintains this position with 810,000 behind, logically, Barcelona (28 million) and Real Madrid (21.8 million). Atlético (538,000) and Atlético de Madrid (530,000) complete the top five. during these days , Rugila’s account went from 133,800 to 236,000 followers, and at the beginning of the league their number was only 67,000. This video series broke any record in existence to date with an unexpected and surprising international reach.