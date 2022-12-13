Currently, a boxing match is played over 12 rounds, each lasting three minutes. Despite this, the organization was different before that. Created by John Douglas, 9th Marquess of Queensberry, who established in 1886 that every match should have a winner by Cut.

At the time, Jack Burke and Andy Bowen battled it out for the Southern Regional title in 1893 at the Olympic Club in New Orleans.

The fight was 110 rounds. Which means the meeting was seven hours and 19 minutes long. Burke was 24 and Bowen was 26. The fight was contested in the lightweight division.

At first, the fight was exciting but as the rounds went on, fatigue started to set in. The meeting started at exactly nine o’clock at night, but at midnight the attendees began to leave the place while the athletes continued to exchange blows.

And so, in the early hours of April 7, referee John Duffy ended the fight by calling it a no contest, after which, under pressure from the organizers who had to return the box office, a draw was decided.

Finally, the two boxers shared a prize $25,000.

sports writing