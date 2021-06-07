Reactiva IMSS Tabasco surgeries and professional medical advice

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) On Tabasco Revitalized surgeries and specialist consultations in the medical units of the agency, as part of restoring services.

The agency, through a statement, called on the beneficiaries to go to their Family Medicine Unit (UMF), where a medical evaluation and referral to the second level of care will be carried out.

He stated that the surgical and medical specialization services are fully active, as they are from, Internal MedicineAnd the Women diseaseAnd the cardiologyAnd the General SurgeryAnd the EndocrinologyAnd the Gastrointestinal DiseasesAnd the nephrologyAnd the NeurologyAnd the ophthalmologyPediatrics Urology surgery, among other things.

Head of Medical Benefits, Marcos David Castillo Vazquez, specified that in the case of patients waiting to attend subsequent specialist consultations, they will also be able to reschedule new appointments by moving directly to the care units of District General Hospital (HGZ) No. 46 in Villahermosa, No. 2 in Cardenas and No. 4 in Tenosique.

The agency emphasized that in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, medical care is being provided according to a strict safety and hygiene protocol to protect patients, as well as institutional staff assigned to hospital units.

He therefore urged the correct and mandatory use of face masks that cover the nose and mouth while staying in medical facilities. Frequent hand washing with soap and water, use of 70 percent alcohol-based gel and a healthy distance of one and a half metres.

