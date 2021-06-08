Science fiction instead of science fiction

The Origin of Abitiba Diane Bergeron publishes a novel about a global pandemic written between 2012 and 2018

© Isabel Richard/Roy Way Turner Communications Although Diane Bergeron no longer conducts research in biochemistry, her education was the inspiration for her stories.

Born in Val d’Or in 1964, Diane Bergeron spent her early childhood there before moving to Noranda a few years later. He then stayed there for twenty years before leaving to study biochemistry in Montreal. In the end, I headed to Laval University in Quebec to complete my master’s and doctorate degrees in biochemistry/cloning.

Today he studies at Université Laval, but in a field other than science. “When I had my children, I gave up on science, but I started writing,” said Mrs. Bergeron. I found in writing a new passion that I developed over time.”

Science Fiction

Rather than abandon science altogether, he decided to use his knowledge as the basis for many of his novels. However, writing was not new to her. During her last pregnancy, she came across old texts she had written during her time at CEGEP.

“In literature class, one of my professors asked us to write four stories. I’ve read them many times over the years, but this time [pendant la grossesse]“It was bothering me and I was wondering if I could still write that way,” Diane Bergeron said.

Since her first steps towards “professional” writing in 2001, she has written nearly thirty novels for children, teens, adults and children’s books.

“I’d rather say I write science fiction than I write science fiction,” said the author. In science fiction, writers often make things happen quickly. Instead, I decided to use science to weave a fictional story around it.”

COVID-19 is ahead of its time

Published by Québec Amérique, his latest novel “Terre-Nano – L’île des larmes gris” talks about a global pandemic, several years before the emergence of COVID-19.

“I started writing this story in 2012 and finished it in 2018,” said Diane Bergeron. The events take place in the year 2067. A disease has struck the planet and a cure has finally been discovered through nanorobots programmed and learning on their own. However, this kind of “vaccine” ends up causing a lot of problems.” The story soon turns into a witch hunt, dividing the population into two clans: those who received the vaccine and the “clean” clans, which did not.

A second novel set in the same universe is expected to be published in the fall of 2021. This second volume will not be a direct sequel to “Earth-Nano – The Island of Gray Tears,” but a new story set at the same time. . . Universe.

To follow the development of Diane Bergeron’s work: http://dianebergeron.ca.