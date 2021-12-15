‘Rebelde’ on Netflix: ‘They’ll get to know our history’ | cinema | entertainment

“To be a rebel is to be free,” Mexican actress Liseth Celine, who is part of the new Rebelde series, says in an interview with Efe.

“To be a rebel is to be free”, confirms in an interview with Eve mexican actress Liseth CelineWhich is part of the new series the rebel, a completely revamped version of the 2004 TV series of the same name.

“I think being a rebel means being free, people are very afraid that you are free, and they say, ‘He is very rebellious'”The singer was born in the southern state of Guerrero.

For his partner in the Brazilian project Giovanna Gray This word associates it more with the courage to face the world as it is.

“To be a rebel is to have the courage to be yourself, with so many things imposed by society and people saying what we ought to do and how we ought to do it, for me to live honestly is an act of rebellion,” Expose the actress of the series Bassem Chiquitas (2013) and asserts that since she has dared to rebel, she enjoys life more.

“All my life I have been the good girl, but I discovered many beautiful and interesting things in myself as I began to be more rebellious,” Add.

Both give life to two strong women in the rebel And they, along with the rest of the heroes, give life to misunderstood young people who will look for their place in the world of music, but mainly in the program of musical excellence of Elite Road School, now EWS, of which they are a part like the new generation.

new opportunity

Although the series is set in the universe of the 2004 Mexican version, the latest proposal sparks new paths, characters, and horizons because it’s not “remake” One of the popular series.

In the current version, there is room to pay tribute to the greatness of the RBD group, which grew out of the project of the company Televisa, and the success of the mentioned band is taken as an example by freshmen living in the prestigious school.

“It was nice to have the freedom to make people who didn’t even exist yet. It was a great honour, we really liked ‘Rebelde’ (the old version) and that’s exactly why we respect so much”, Asegura Gray.

Celine is Andy, a serious young woman who has struggles with her parents and a drummer lover who will arrive to bring out her full potential.

“Andy feels a lot and that suddenly makes her in a bad mood, but she’s a good friend, she’s a drummer, she doesn’t have a good relationship with her parents and the music helps her escape this reality”, Celine account.

Most high-profile boys do not have a good relationship with their parents and a large part of the conflicts with adults is their rejection of their children’s desire to become music stars.

Little is known about the character of Giovanna, the nickname of the villain does not quite fit, as the actress described it, and little by little her difficult character will be revealed.

“Emilia is a complicated person but I understand her. She is a foreign student studying in Mexico and she has her dreams and does everything to make them come true, and I think that is why sometimes she doesn’t worry about feelings with others”, reports.

In addition, the new heroes of the series remember – on occasions – the personal history or character of characters Mia, Roberta, Diego, Lupita, Miguel and Giovanni, Figures of the global phenomenon RBD.

modern times

Despite this, the plot seeks to connect with new generations by including issues of cultural diversity, with a cast Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and the United States, such as sexual diversity, among other things.

An example is the story of the characters Celine and Grigio.

Andy, a gay girl who will start a very special story with Emilia, who had influential friends at school.

“They will be able to identify with our history, yes there is a lesson that talks about personal tastes or fears of being something like that, but there is an experience that people will be able to see on TV and get to know,” Celine confirms.

The series, which will premiere on Netflix on January 5, maintains the somewhat innocent tone of the previous version, but updates it with themes and visual narrative.

And separate from the previous version of the product Pedro Damien, This does not mean that fans will find in this new story remnants of the past and surprises about the rest of the actors who make up the series. (I)