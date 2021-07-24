Relatives of detainees detained in mass protests in Cuba denounced that the dictatorship is introducing summary trials

Police officers arrest a man when people demonstrated on July 11 on a Havana street (Photo: EFE)

Cuban Families and Friends Arrested Amid Unprecedented Protests Recently They denounced the judicial authorities Keep doing brief operations against protesters this week, at a time when the island’s authorities are under criticism from international organizations and

s To respond to the protesters in the streets.

Martha Acosta, mother of plastic artist Carlos Gonzalez Acosta, told the agency AP This your son On Tuesday, he was sentenced to ten months in prison for disturbing public order, without giving her time to witness the trial in the Havana Central Court, as she was only informed on the same day the oral hearing had already ended, and though it was suspended until the last minute. “It doesn’t seem fair to me. My son has no record and he is not a criminal.”Acosta, who indicated that the family would appeal the ruling, said, as provided by law.

The 38-year-old artist, who has already been transferred to the capital’s Valle Grande prison, is one of an unspecified number of artists. A person was arrested between Sunday 11 and Monday 12 amid anti-government protests with various demandsFrom blackouts, queues and power shortages to political changes. It was the first demonstrations on the island of this scale in decades.

Raisa Gonzalez poses for a photo of her son, Angelo Troya Gonzalez (Image: Reuters)

The authorities did not give figures on the number of detainees, but Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said the day before that all issues are in line with the lawWhile he categorically denied the presence of missing or unknown persons among the detainees or minors in prison, or that one of them was tortured, as indicated by messages on social media. Thursday, The US government implemented sanctions The Minister of the Armed Forces, Alvaro López Meira, and the Special General of the Ministry of the Interior were included on the blacklist.Known as the “Black Berets”For their participation in the arrest of protesters

Colonel of the Cuban Ministry of the Interior, Victor Alvarez, reiterated in a television appearance that 24 hours after the arrests, the families already knew the situation of their relativesWhile Jose Luis Reyes, of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, noted that 63 people – especially relatives – came to that agency with complaints about arrests or to know the whereabouts of someone. The Human Rights Watch list released on Thursday recorded more than 600 names of detainees – Some of them were already released on Friday.

Editor-in-chief of the independent newspaper the touch, José Yasán Neves, indicated that they were about 537. “There are many people who have not yet registered”Nevis said on Twitter.

Hesse Celaya poses with a photo of her daughter Amanda Celaya, who was detained by police during a demonstration in Havana (Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Menegini)

Colonel Alvarez also confirmed that in the first hours after the arrests, groups of citizens who did not show their participation were released and others were fined, although he did not go into details. Cuban law provides for summary trials.

Demonstrations took place in separate parts of the country and in the capital itself. Some ended with violent riots, looting of shops and breaking glassAnd stones to policemen and neighbors with patrol cars and other destroyed vehicles.

Dictator Miguel Diaz-Canel considered opponents and citizens mired in crisis and criminals gathered in protests. Government supporters also took to the streets in defense of the regime In some cases they were beaten by their opponents.

Alberto Betancourt and his mother, Mayra Perez, pose with a picture of their sister and daughter, Dylene Betancourt, who was detained by police during Havana (Image: Reuters)

This was said by the relatives of the detainees Not all of those punished or arrested acted aggressively and insisted on what they considered infractions Justice in the context of summary trials, such as lack of trained lawyers or phone calls. Confirmed Yoel Gonzalez Acosta, brother of Carlos, plastic artist التشكيل AP After about a week and a half of the events they could neither see nor speak to him.

For her part, the film producer, Claudia Calvino, confirmed, on her Facebook page, that Photographer Alexandre Diego Gil was also sentenced to ten months in prison for disturbing public order, While on social networks, the family reported about A one-year sentence for plastic artist Anilo Troya. Artists like Julio Llópiz-Casal said that although he is at home, they cannot leave because they have a civil guardian at their door.

Melanie Betancourt, 8, niece of Dylene Betancourt, was detained by police at her home in Havana (Image: Reuters)

Another arrested person who spent a few hours in prison but was released is playwright Junor García Aguilera. On Wednesday, he met singer, songwriter and poet Silvio Rodriguez, one of the island’s most eminent intellectuals. He was known for his revolutionary struggle in dealing with the conditions of detainees.

“There was a dialogue and an exchange and we listened to each other with interest and respect.”Rodriguez said in a post on his Facebook page the day before. “There must be more bridges, there must be more dialogue, there must be less prejudice. Less desire to strike and more desire to resolve the mountain of outstanding economic and political issues.” The troubadour promised to take care of the prisoners and asked for their pardon.

