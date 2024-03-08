Remedy to disinfect dried lettuce easily

If you will use Dried apricot lettuce In one of your dishes, you should Washed and disinfected Very well, because it is common that because of the way they are grown, these vegetables save a little Dirt or grime Between its leaves. At the same time, having a small presence Insects In this food it is very likely. So, this time, we will show you Homemade mix Wash and disinfect dried apricot lettuce well.

For this antiseptic They are effective and you can very well eliminate all Microorganisms What's inside you? Dried apricot lettuceYou must follow the method washed Specific, especially in this type of food that consists of layer upon layer. So, when you wash your lettuceYou will have to remove the leaves little by little to expose the inner part of the leaves and thus disinfect everything well.

How to wash dried lettuce properly?

What will you need?

1 dried apricot lettuce

1 liter of water

1 teaspoon of chlorine

steps

We wash the lettuce, and separate the leaves completely from the heart.

Rinse and remove surface dirt and grime well.

Mix water with chlorine.

Submerge lettuce leaves in the disinfectant solution.

Leave it for 5 minutes and then remove it from the liquid.

You can apply this treatment to any type of lettuce you have in the house. Photography: Pixels/Anthony Chakraba

Once your papers Dried apricot lettuce We are CleansedYou can use it directly or let it dry completely if you want to remove the excess moisture. Keep in mind that it is best to store them Dry it Completely to prevent existence water Speed ​​up the spoiling process, and if you want, you can use this method Cleansing For any other type of lettuce.