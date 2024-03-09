He cleans up and finds two dead children in a glass bottle. Young couple arrested in Hong Kong | Mexico News | News from Mexico

HONG KONG, CHINA – A person responsible for the cleanup has been found Two dead babies in bottles Glass found in the living room of an evacuated apartment in Hong Kong, police said on Saturday. A man and a woman, believed to be the parents, were arrested.

Bottles They measure 30 cm The bodies were reported to be one foot high and did not show any obvious signs of injury Or Young TakThe chief inspector of the northern section of the New Territories told reporters, adding that an autopsy will be conducted to try to determine the age of the children and whether they died at birth.

A young couple is arrested for finding babies in bottles

A 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman They were arrested as well Two bodies are suspected of being disposed of Illegally. According to Au Young, the detainees lived in the apartment and were believed to be a married couple.

The landlord sent cleaners to the apartment on Friday after the tenants moved out. According to the local broadcaster RTHK, the bodies were “Soaked in liquid and stored in bottles.”.