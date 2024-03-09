He cleans up and finds two dead children in a glass bottle. Young couple arrested in Hong Kong | Mexico News | News from Mexico

Cedric Manwaring March 9, 2024 0
He cleans up and finds two dead children in a glass bottle. Young couple arrested in Hong Kong | Mexico News | News from Mexico

Neutral / world / Arrests

A cleaning lady discovered the bottles containing dead children while working in an apartment.

The babies were discovered in a bottle in a young couple's apartment by a cleaning lady. | Mid-flight (illustrative)

by AP & Pablo Rubio

March 9, 2024

HONG KONG, CHINA – A person responsible for the cleanup has been found Two dead babies in bottles Glass found in the living room of an evacuated apartment in Hong Kong, police said on Saturday. A man and a woman, believed to be the parents, were arrested.

Bottles They measure 30 cm The bodies were reported to be one foot high and did not show any obvious signs of injury Or Young TakThe chief inspector of the northern section of the New Territories told reporters, adding that an autopsy will be conducted to try to determine the age of the children and whether they died at birth.

A young couple is arrested for finding babies in bottles

A 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman They were arrested as well Two bodies are suspected of being disposed of Illegally. According to Au Young, the detainees lived in the apartment and were believed to be a married couple.

The landlord sent cleaners to the apartment on Friday after the tenants moved out. According to the local broadcaster RTHK, the bodies were “Soaked in liquid and stored in bottles.”.

More Stories

Remedy to disinfect dried lettuce easily

Remedy to disinfect dried lettuce easily

Cedric Manwaring March 9, 2024 0
Sweden is an official member of NATO

Sweden is an official member of NATO

Cedric Manwaring March 8, 2024 0
This is the most beautiful city in the world according to the golden ratio

This is the most beautiful city in the world according to the golden ratio

Cedric Manwaring March 7, 2024 0
A former colonel is accused of revealing American secrets on foreign dating sites

A former colonel is accused of revealing American secrets on foreign dating sites

Cedric Manwaring March 6, 2024 0
If you don't sleep, the next day you feel frustrated and anxious: Study

If you don't sleep, the next day you feel frustrated and anxious: Study

Cedric Manwaring March 5, 2024 0
La Jornada – US Vice President calls for an “immediate” ceasefire in Gaza

La Jornada – US Vice President calls for an “immediate” ceasefire in Gaza

Cedric Manwaring March 4, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The growth of Ugandan women in business remains a challenge

The growth of Ugandan women in business remains a challenge

Mia Thompson March 10, 2024 0
He cleans up and finds two dead children in a glass bottle. Young couple arrested in Hong Kong | Mexico News | News from Mexico

He cleans up and finds two dead children in a glass bottle. Young couple arrested in Hong Kong | Mexico News | News from Mexico

Cedric Manwaring March 9, 2024 0
Summary of Joe Biden's 2024 State of the Union address

Summary of Joe Biden's 2024 State of the Union address

Mia Thompson March 9, 2024 0
Remedy to disinfect dried lettuce easily

Remedy to disinfect dried lettuce easily

Cedric Manwaring March 9, 2024 0
La Jornada – U.S. merchandise orders fell 3.6% in January

La Jornada – U.S. merchandise orders fell 3.6% in January

Mia Thompson March 8, 2024 0