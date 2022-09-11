Revolutionary movie starring Whoopi Goldberg

Maybe Whoopi Goldberg One of the most famous actresses in contemporary cinemaBecause even though she doesn’t consider herself a funny woman, she has the power to make us laugh and tell an interesting story. Netflix has now decided to add The Principal Associate (1996) to its catalog, a film directed by Donald Petrie (Miss Sympathy).

In this story, Whoopi plays Laurel, a financial expert who is surprised one day that her student, who is also a sexist, receives the promotion she has been waiting for, leading her to quit and open her own company. Although you will notice How hard it is to be a successful woman in a macho world.

How good is the colleague?

How to succeed on Wall Street, as it is known in Spain, certainly sounds like a breath of fresh air even today, because although the concept is no longer new, history has managed to tell what an African American woman can do to achieve success. in the world of finance.

As you’ll see in the trailer, Laurel He decides to create Robert S. Cutty as his “partner” In order to make themselves known among important businessmen, this is the main point of the story, where there is a dialogue in which it is said that A woman will never succeed unless she wears sexy clothes and “Show some skin.”

As if that weren’t enough, the plot knows how to change the speed to fully illustrate some details, then effectively increases to Add a touch of humor Amidst the persecution of media professionals and businessmen who want to know the true identity of Cutie, which leads us to Vintage special effects made of silicone prosthetics In the style of Mrs. Doubtfire (1993).

unforgettable story

It’s disappointing to know that the movie was so underrated at the time, with a 28% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 6 stars on IMDB; s Although we agree that the narrative could be more dynamicthe last message is extremely rich and appropriate for today’s world.

We won’t spoil what happens in the main partner, but Whoopi Goldberg’s speech about her entire journey, which is also accompanied by a scene about diversity of sexual orientation, serves Expose existing racism and discrimination Then and now.

Whoopi Goldberg in The Associate (1996). / Netflix

In a small curiosity, Donald Trump appeared in a ridiculous scene after his presidency of the United States, where Declare the supremacy of whites and males. @all over the world