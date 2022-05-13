Rheumatologists meet in Puerto Rico to benefit patients: challenges and discoveries

45 mins ago Mia Thompson

This weekend, professionals will focus on sharing relevant information to their patients.

Dr. Elevit Zambrana, incoming president of the Puerto Rican Association of Rheumatologists. Photo: Submitted by physician to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Prelude to an agreement Association of Rheumatologists of Puerto Ricoa pediatric rheumatologist and the next president of the . Association Association of Rheumatologists of Puerto Rico Dr. Elvite Zambranahighlights the educational work and care on the island that members provide to patients.

Zambrana noted that the association supports academic spaces and integration among its members, who number about 85 professionals, who will update their knowledge this weekend at the annual conference, after two years of absence due to COVID-19.

The new chair emphasized that rheumatology subspecialty medicine currently provides timely responses to patients, however, and made clear that there is still much to be discovered, “but advances in the past 20 years mean we have alternatives to what we offer people with From various manifestations of the disease.

Another important aspect, in the opinion of the specialist, is that technology and the constant flow of information allow to update and improve the response time of patients.

Challenges and discoveries

Looking to the future, the pediatric rheumatologist emphasized that although developments are an important part of the practice, challenges are also part of the process, and in this regard she emphasized that there are still aspects of the pathophysiology to explore, which could reveal more Diagnostic and treatment methods.

He added that communication and knowledge of the needs of patients in Puerto Rico is the focal point of this process that leads to providing answers to the community.

Watch the full programme:

2022 agreement

The goal is as described Dr. Elvite Zambranathe next president of the Association of Rheumatologists of Puerto Riconoted that the event was attended by Puerto Rican specialists, who will inform colleagues of the discoveries, doubts and responses to patients on the island.

Check out the event program here.

