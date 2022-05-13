Five foods you should eat every day for a healthy diet, according to Harvard University

carry one healthy dietAt times, it can become a complex task due to the great diversity of food that we can consume and the lack of knowledge about the benefits that each individual can bring to us.

That is why when we go to the supermarket we find many foods that promise to improve our food healthbut this in the long run could cause the opposite.

Given this, Harvardone of the best universities in the world, has made a simple list of foods that, when eaten daily, will help us keep our bodies healthy and strong.

It is worth noting that the healthy foods that we are going to list below should be part of a more comprehensive diet adapted to your body and needs, so the best advice would always be to consult a nutritionist first.

Five foods to eat for a healthy diet

Harvard University conducted a study in which it evaluated the nutritional benefits of different foods in order to choose the ones whose contribution to the health of our bodies is greatest.

The study was conducted by Teresa Fong, associate professor of nutrition, which drew on this research and found that by eating the following five foods daily, we were able to get the amount of vitamins and minerals needed to stay healthy.

It is no secret that salmon is one of the foods that top the list of healthy foods, and by including it in our daily diet, we can benefit from various proteins and omega-3 fatty acids that are essential for the functioning of the heart and brain.

Although Brussels sprouts are not a common food in Mexico, Harvard notes that eating them daily provides the body with minerals such as potassium, calcium, sodium and vitamins such as C, E, B2, B3, B6, and B9.

The blueberry It is a delicious, fresh and very healthy fruit, which is why it is considered a regular superfood as it provides a high percentage of antioxidants that help delay aging and thus improve the health of the body.

Harvard was not the only university highlighting the nutritional benefits of walnuts, with even Oxford University indicating that consumption of this dried fruit is effective in controlling cholesterol Including it in our daily diet can help us avoid colon cancer.

Yogurt is another important food that we must consume to stay healthy because it contains probiotics that help regenerate the intestinal flora, which, along with vitamin B12, calcium, magnesium and other fatty acids that it provides us with, make it an essential food for health.