Ricardo Monreal confirms his intention to run for the presidency of Mexico in 2024 – El Financiero

Morena’s Senate Coordinator, Ricardo Monreal Avila, Repeat his intentions to compete for presidency Mexico for elections 2024.

In his Millennium column this Tuesday, Monreal Avila reiterated his wishes to be the successor to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and to continue the self-proclaimed Fourth Transformation.

Although the Chief Executive did not consider him his potential successor, at least not publicly, the Senator requested that he be considered by Brown woman for the presidential race.

“I maintain my legitimate wish to participate, when the time comes, in the presidential succession process, within Morena, in deference to the process and rules established by the movement in this regard, considering my status as founder, activist and historical ally of the President. The 4T,” wrote Monreal.

Zacatecan admitted that although he was not mentioned by President Lopez Obrador as his successor, he does not feel discriminated against or excluded and maintains his aspirations for the future.

Recently, the President has indicated as possible candidates to succeed him as Mexico City Prime Minister, Claudia Sheinbaum. Permanent Representative of Mexico to the United Nations, Juan Ramón de la Fuente; Secretary for External Relations Marcelo Ebrard; To the Minister of Economy, Tatiana Kluther; Mexico’s ambassador to the United States, Esteban Moctezuma, and Energy Minister Rossio Nahle.

“I understand that the mention of candidates to succeed him at this time reaches those who are part of the federal executive branch, and does not imply the exclusion or discrimination of other supporters of 4T in the legislature or in the states,” Senator Leader Morena wrote.

“All the names mentioned by the president have at least three common characteristics: they are electorally competitive, guarantee the continuity and consolidation of 4T and have a personal identity with the historical struggle to reach the presidency. In other words, they have accompanied the president in his political development,” he said.