Rodriguez Larita met Bill Clinton on his US tour

head of the transport government, Horacio Rodriguez LarettaToday, he met with former United States President Bill Clinton as part of his tour of that country, which is with her It seeks to restore the “visitor economy” and revitalize the access of international tourists, students and digital cities to Buenos Aires.

During their lunch, Clinton and Rodriguez Laretta exchanged views on the economic and political situation in the region.

Rodriguez Larita met John Kerry, on the first day of his US tour.

The former US President highlighted Argentina’s competitiveness In “Food Production and Export of Knowledge-Based Services,” as stated in a statement.

As part of that tour, Rodriguez Laretta met last Friday with the current head of the Islamic Development Bank, Mauricio Claver CaroneEngineer a multi-million dollar loan from the International Monetary Fund to the government of Mauricio Macri in 2018.

Claver Karouni, a former adviser to Donald Trump and now in charge of the Islamic Development Bank, had recognized that the Republican administration was crucial to the Macri administration to receive the IMF bailout.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez Laretta and Clinton discussed last Friday’s meeting in Washington with John Kerry, the US special envoy on climate affairs.

They also talked about the city’s recently launched Climate Action Plan, in which Buenos Aires is committed to halving its emissions by 2030 and becoming carbon neutral by 2050.