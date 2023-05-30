Rokudo’s Bad Girls Season 2: Release Date, Spoiler, & Renewal
Anime has taken the world by storm and Rokudo’s Bad Girls has played no small part in this cultural phenomenon. Written by the talented Yūichirō Momose and based on a popular manga series, Rokudo’s Bad Girls has captured the hearts of anime lovers around the globe.
With its intriguing plot and strong female lead characters, this series takes viewers on a thrilling ride through the highs and lows of jail life. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming second season of Bad Girls on Rokudo.
Quick Facts
- No Of Season: 1
- Release Date: Not Yet Confirmed
- Language: Japanese
- Genre: Comedy, Romance
- Where to Read: Crunchyroll
- Rating: 6.7 (IMDp )
Popularity of the Show
Rokudo’s Bad Girls premiered its first season on April 8, 2023, quickly amassing a large and dedicated fanbase. The characters, story, and realistic depiction of jail life resonated with viewers, cementing its position as a fan-favorite. The anticipation for season two is palpable, and there is no doubt that this Japanese anime series is set to continue its successful run.
Release Date of Rokudo’s Bad Girls Season 2
The official word from Satelight, the production company behind Rokudo’s Bad Girls, is that Season 2 is expected to premiere in 2024. Although no specific date has been confirmed, the news has been met with excitement by fans who are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this captivating saga.
Cast of Rokudo’s Bad Girls Season 2
The series boasts a stellar voice cast, including Gen Satô as Rokudou Tousuke, Sumire Uesaka as Himawari Ranna, and Daisuke Namikawa as Hinomoto Masaru. The dynamic performances of these accomplished actors bring the complex characters to life and add an extra layer of depth to the series.
Rokudo’s Bad Girls Season 1 Recap
That “Whoa!” moment took me by surprise! 😂 (via Rokudo’s Bad Girls) pic.twitter.com/Yiqlb7oEsg
— Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) April 11, 2023
The first season of Rokudo’s Bad Girls, based on the manga series of the same name, established a captivating storyline that effectively balanced humor, action, and emotional depth. Centering around the protagonist Tousuke Rokudou, a first-year student at Amori High, the narrative unfolded the challenges faced by him due to his delinquent classmates.
Rokudou’s quest for a peaceful existence was constantly thwarted by his classmates who indulged in tormenting him. However, a significant change occurred when Rokudou received a mysterious package from his long-deceased grandfather at the time when he and his friends were at their lowest point.
Inside the package was a priest’s robe and an enigmatic scroll dating back to the Japanese Heian period. The scroll was said to possess a technique capable of repelling demons and evil entities. In an attempt to combat his tormentors, Rokudou activated the scroll’s power, a decision that marked a pivotal shift in the story.
What followed was a series of surprising developments. Once a delinquent girl intervened to stop a bully tormenting Rokudou, his friends noticed that the scroll’s power did not offer protection from evil spirits or monsters. Rather, it made him popular with delinquent women, shifting the narrative from a struggle for peace to a subtle exploration of relationships and personal growth.
Throughout the first season, Rokudou inadvertently ended up with a harem of delinquent schoolgirls as he made use of his newfound powers to work towards his dream of a peaceful school life. Alongside the main plot, viewers also got an insight into the life stories of each of these delinquent girls, deepening the connection and empathy they felt towards each character.
In the climax of the first season, a shocking revelation threw Rokudou into a whirlwind of emotions. Rokudo Chinatsu, a prominent character, disclosed her connection with one of the detainees, Yoko.
It was revealed that Yoko’s father was responsible for the death of Rokudou’s sister. This revelation created a powerful cliffhanger, leaving viewers eagerly waiting for the second season.
The first season of Rokudo’s Bad Girls effectively established a captivating storyline while simultaneously setting up intriguing plot threads to be explored in the second season. Its delicate handling of intense themes, engaging characters, and the successful blending of various genre elements make it a memorable viewing experience.
Rokudo’s Bad Girls Season 2 Spolier
Season 2 is set to pick up from the cliffhanger of Season 1, exploring how Rokudo and Yoko’s relationship evolves in light of their shared history. Fans can also expect to see more of the other inmates’ journeys through jail life, rife with drama, conflicts, and the personal growth of each character.
A sneak peek from Season 2 hints at an intense conversation between Rokudo and Yoko about the latter’s father’s involvement in Chinatsu’s death, a plot point likely to be significant in the upcoming season.
Ratings of the Show
Rokudo’s Bad Girls has been lauded by audiences and critics alike. The show boasts an impressive average rating of 6.7/10 on IMDb, reflecting its high-quality storytelling and nuanced characterization. The portrayal of prison life, coupled with the credible performance of the voice actors, has made this anime series a standout in the genre.
Review of the Show
As an anime lover myself, Rokudo’s Bad Girls presents a refreshing take on the genre. Instead of glorifying the exploitation of women as some critics may prematurely judge, the series showcases how Rokudo uses his power to reform both delinquent males and females.
The characters, including Rokudo himself, are layered and flawed, making them feel authentic and relatable. Rokudo’s evolution from a coward to a defender of his friends is a testament to the excellent character development in this series.
The female characters are strong and unique, each with their motivations and perspectives. This depth of character, combined with a compelling plot, makes for an engaging viewing experience.
Where To Watch
You can watch the upcoming Season 2 of Rokudo’s Bad Girls on popular anime streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and Funimation. These platforms have previously hosted the first season of the show and are expected to continue airing new episodes of this exciting series.
FAQ
Is Rokudou no Onna-Tachi over?
Rokudou no Onna-Tachi not concluded. The continuation or conclusion of an anime series often depends on various factors, such as the availability of source material, popularity, and production decisions.
Conclusion
The second season of Rokudo’s Bad Girls is shaping up to be a thrilling continuation of an already beloved series. With its intriguing storyline, strong character development, and authentic representation of jail life, the show has captivated audiences globally. As we anticipate the new season, one thing is clear – Rokudo’s Bad Girls is a testament to the power of anime storytelling and its ability to captivate audiences worldwide.
