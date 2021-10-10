Russia and the United States lift sanctions on some of their officials – Prinsa Latina

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

A spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zagarova, noted that Noland’s visit to Moscow, which will start tomorrow, was in the interest of the US authorities, and that it appeared among people who could not enter this nation.

In his remarks to Russia 1 TV channel, he explained that the US delegate is on the sanctioned list, so she cannot cross national borders, “a problem that has been solved on an equal footing.”

About the decision, Zagarova noted that the West should analyze this approach and “understand that we can respond negatively to the negative. We can respond positively to the positive, and always choose in favor of the latter.

The day before, the State Department reported that Nuland will meet in this capital with senior Russian officials and discuss with his counterparts issues on the bilateral, regional and global agenda.

On April 15, US President Joe Biden signed a decree authorizing a set of new unilateral measures against Moscow, which included the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats from their embassy in Washington.

As well as preventing their companies from directly purchasing Russian debt securities issued by the Central Bank, National Wealth Fund or the Ministry of Finance of this country after June 14, 2021.

The Treasury has placed restrictions on 16 organizations and 16 individuals, linked to alleged Russian interference in elections in the United States.

In the face of these measures, Moscow has released a list of US officials barred from entering the country, among other restrictions.

rgh / mml

More Stories

USA and Barcelona breathe: Sergio Dest overcomes harassment and forms to be a key player against Panama

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

The United States is testing Rommel Fernandez’s court

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

In the United States they arrested the alias Gato, accused of committing violations in Cali – Cali – Colombia

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Why are so few people using WhatsApp in the US?

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Nicaragua salutes the Republic of Uganda on its independence

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Requirements for traveling to the United States in November

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

UABC offers an online portal for open science

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Mexico wins bronze at the World Cheerleading Championships – El Financiero

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Chinese samples indicate that the moon cooled later than previously thought

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Angelos Pope: “Faith is not a mechanical or commercial thing, it is a gift and a free one”

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Russia and the United States lift sanctions on some of their officials – Prinsa Latina

1 hour ago Leland Griffith