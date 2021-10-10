Russia and the United States lift sanctions on some of their officials – Prinsa Latina

A spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zagarova, noted that Noland’s visit to Moscow, which will start tomorrow, was in the interest of the US authorities, and that it appeared among people who could not enter this nation.

In his remarks to Russia 1 TV channel, he explained that the US delegate is on the sanctioned list, so she cannot cross national borders, “a problem that has been solved on an equal footing.”

About the decision, Zagarova noted that the West should analyze this approach and “understand that we can respond negatively to the negative. We can respond positively to the positive, and always choose in favor of the latter.

The day before, the State Department reported that Nuland will meet in this capital with senior Russian officials and discuss with his counterparts issues on the bilateral, regional and global agenda.

On April 15, US President Joe Biden signed a decree authorizing a set of new unilateral measures against Moscow, which included the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats from their embassy in Washington.

As well as preventing their companies from directly purchasing Russian debt securities issued by the Central Bank, National Wealth Fund or the Ministry of Finance of this country after June 14, 2021.

The Treasury has placed restrictions on 16 organizations and 16 individuals, linked to alleged Russian interference in elections in the United States.

In the face of these measures, Moscow has released a list of US officials barred from entering the country, among other restrictions.

