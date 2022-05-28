Russia tests hypersonic cruise missile Zircon

The missile was launched from the Barents Sea. Photo: Reuters

Russia Successfully tested a hypersonic cruise missile The Ministry of Defense stated that Zircon is at a distance of about 1,000 km.

The missile was launched from the Barents Sea And hit a target in the White Sea, who held the wallet. A video clip published by the ministry shows the missile being launched from a ship and its course towards the sky.

Hypersonic weapons can travel at more than nine times the speed of sound, and Russia conducted firing tests of zircon dof warships and submarines.

The The Russian army suffered heavy losses in men and equipment during its invasion of UkraineBut it has continued to conduct high-level weapons tests to remind the world of its prowess in missile technology.

Last month, it launched a new nuclear-capable ICBM, the Sarmat missile, capable of carrying 10 or more warheads, hitting the United States.

Russia intensifies its offensive in eastern Ukraine and claims the capture of Lyman

Russia intensified its offensive in the region Donbass, in eastern Ukraineclaimed control of the strategic city of Lyman on Saturday and confirmed that it had successfully tested a hypersonic missile in the Arctic.

