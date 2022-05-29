This trick will help you figure out how to add it

From the doubts that arose among the users of the application The WhatsApp It is knowing how they can know how someone has it Added among your contactsthis led to the development of different people tricks Which allows to solve this unknown without having to ask the other person directly.

If you want to know under what name your friends saved you in files phonesWe invite you to try this trick and discover it.

How do I know which name my WhatsApp contacts have saved?

There are two ways you can discover this information, one without downloading any of it Application Additional, and another by downloading an application to your cell phone.

The first option is very simple, just ask the other person to send you Contact Through a shared chat. At the time of doing this, you will be able to see the name or nickname that person saved you with.

On the other hand, if you would prefer the other person not to find out that you are interested in knowing this information, you can apply the second trick, which is Application GetContact.

The steps to find out the name of the contact you registered with the app are:

Download the GetContact app on your cell phone. This is available for Android and iOS devices.

Make sure this is in the latest version, if not, you should update it.

Enter the application and enter your phone number

Accept the terms and conditions requested by the application.

After registration, the application will show you a list of the names that your friends have registered you with.

Although the main objective of this application is that when there is an unknown number I calledIf the contact name appears automatically, many people have chosen to use this app to find out how they are registered on their friends’ phones.