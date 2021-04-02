Russian Foreign Minister El Financiero said that the relationship between Russia and the United States has “reached a nadir”

The Russia’s relationship with the United States and its allies has “reached a nadir” A senior Russian diplomat said Thursday that no date has been set to return the Russian ambassador to Washington.

Russia sent its ambassador to the United States after asking US President Joe Biden in an interview whether he believed his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, “a murderer” and he replied, “I think so.”

Take up the topic on Thursday Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described Biden’s comments as “appalling.” They said they forced Moscow to rethink its relations with Washington.

Lavrov also expressed regret for Washington’s rejection of Putin’s offer to hold a public dialogue with Biden soon in order to help ease tension over the statements.

“The confrontation has reached rock bottomThe Russian minister said in statements to television. On the one hand, however, there is hope that they will be adults able to understand the risks associated with creating more stress. I hope common sense prevails. “

Lavrov said that It is Putin who decides when Ambassador Anatoly Antonov will return (A) Washington.

Biden said the days of American “submission” to Putin are over. He is determined to compare his approach with that of former President Donald Trump, who avoided direct confrontation with Putin and repeatedly expressed his approval of the Russian president.

The The Biden government has warned that Russia will soon face sanctions over massive SolarWinds hacks. And attempts to influence the US presidential election last year to help keep Trump in the White House.

Russia’s relations with the United States and the European Union had previously deteriorated to a similar level in the post-Cold War period after Moscow annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014, electoral interference, piracy, and most recently the poisoning and imprisonment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Lavrov said the US-led pressure on Russia “has no chance of success.”