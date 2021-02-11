Saint Boy celebrates Women and Girl in Science Day

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Women’s Resource and Documentation Center St. Boy (Baix Llobregat) celebrated a day Women and Girls in Science February 11. As an activity a seminar was programmed Online To publish female references in the fields of science and technology.

Saint Boy City Council promotes the observance of this day because “longstanding preconceptions and gender stereotypes continue to prevent girls and women from all over the world from breaking away from fields related to science.

From 17 to 19 session hours Web discussionGirls and science& rdquor. Written by Enginyera where key female references in the fields of science and technology are explained.

Day of Women and Girls in Science

On February 11th, the International Day of Women and Girls in Science is celebrated with the aim of promoting the full and equal participation of women and girls in education, training, profession and decision-making processes in science, eliminating all kinds of discrimination against women in the fields of education and profession, and breaking legal, economic, social and cultural barriers through policies. And curricula in science to encourage greater participation of women and girls and to acknowledge their successes

More news from St. Boy In the local version of EL PERIÓDICO DE CATALUNYA

