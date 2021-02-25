Saint Pete Beach, Florida, was voted the best beach in the United States

This content was published on February 25, 2021 – 18:02

Miami, Feb.25 (EFE). St. Pete Beach, located on the west coast of Florida (USA), topped the list of 25 best beaches in the United States and fifth in the world, according to a rating published by the travel site TripAdvisor.

The so-called traveler’s choice of the aforementioned location put St. Pete Beach first in the US ranking, followed by Kanapali Beach in Hawaii, and Moonstone Beach at third, in Cumbria (California).

Saint Pete Beach, located on a barrier island west of Saint Petersburg, is “a great beach for walking with white quartz sand, calm waters and seashells,” according to Trip Advisor.

The guide, who has not picked any of South Florida’s popular beaches in the nation’s top 20, says it’s “the most perfect place to watch the sunset over the ocean.”

In total, users of the travel site ranked only two of Florida’s ten best beaches in the United States: the aforementioned St. Pete Beach, and Madera Beach on the West Coast as well.

The best beach in the world, chosen based on the reviews and opinions of millions of travel portal users, is Whitehaven Beach, in the Whitsunday Islands (Australia), followed by Santa María Beach, in Villa Clara (Cuba).

A tourist destination par excellence, and due to its largely white sandy beaches and blue sea, the flow of tourists to Florida in 2020 was 34% less than in 2019 due to the Coronavirus epidemic, according to official figures that indicate it was so. Worst year since 2010.

In 2020, 86.7 million tourists visited Florida, of whom about three million arrived from abroad, according to Visit Florida, the organization that promotes tourism in this southern and tropical state.

In 2019, 131.42 million tourists visited Florida, a record high that was the culmination of successive annual increases since 2009, when 80.87 million visitors came to these lands. EFE

