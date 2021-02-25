Saint Pete Beach, Florida, was voted the best beach in the United States

1 hour ago Leland Griffith
This content was published on February 25, 2021 – 18:02

Miami, Feb.25 (EFE). St. Pete Beach, located on the west coast of Florida (USA), topped the list of 25 best beaches in the United States and fifth in the world, according to a rating published by the travel site TripAdvisor.

The so-called traveler’s choice of the aforementioned location put St. Pete Beach first in the US ranking, followed by Kanapali Beach in Hawaii, and Moonstone Beach at third, in Cumbria (California).

Saint Pete Beach, located on a barrier island west of Saint Petersburg, is “a great beach for walking with white quartz sand, calm waters and seashells,” according to Trip Advisor.

The guide, who has not picked any of South Florida’s popular beaches in the nation’s top 20, says it’s “the most perfect place to watch the sunset over the ocean.”

In total, users of the travel site ranked only two of Florida’s ten best beaches in the United States: the aforementioned St. Pete Beach, and Madera Beach on the West Coast as well.

The best beach in the world, chosen based on the reviews and opinions of millions of travel portal users, is Whitehaven Beach, in the Whitsunday Islands (Australia), followed by Santa María Beach, in Villa Clara (Cuba).

A tourist destination par excellence, and due to its largely white sandy beaches and blue sea, the flow of tourists to Florida in 2020 was 34% less than in 2019 due to the Coronavirus epidemic, according to official figures that indicate it was so. Worst year since 2010.

In 2020, 86.7 million tourists visited Florida, of whom about three million arrived from abroad, according to Visit Florida, the organization that promotes tourism in this southern and tropical state.

In 2019, 131.42 million tourists visited Florida, a record high that was the culmination of successive annual increases since 2009, when 80.87 million visitors came to these lands. EFE

© EFE 2021. The redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of the EFE Services is expressly prohibited, without the prior and explicit consent of EFE SA

More Stories

CDMX will safely stimulate tourism

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

The United States will not pressure Ephrine Alvarez over his final decision

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

This app simplifies your check-in process when traveling to the United States

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Copa America 2021: Mexico and the United States are favorites to replace Qatar and Australia in the CONMEBOL Championship | Mexico

1 day ago Leland Griffith

China Customs Fair in Uganda

2 days ago Leland Griffith

The United States recognizes Ecuadorian Attorney General Diana Salazar as one of the anti-corruption heroes | Politics | News

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Saint Pete Beach, Florida, was voted the best beach in the United States

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

La Jornada – During the pandemic, Mexico has increased its exports to China

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

“Luca”, Pixar’s next movie, premiere with good moments and surprise

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Pedro Burns traveled to the United States to train to start the Enduro World Championship

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Australia. They found a wild sheep with 35 kg of wool on it

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring