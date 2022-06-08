Saturn’s mysterious hexapolar has a little brother | Science and Ecology | Dr..

It has long been known that a kind of very vast patch of hexagonal shape existed at the north pole of Saturn. Its exploration intensified as a result of the Cassini space mission, which NASA culminated in in 2017, when the probe plunged into the atmosphere of the distant planet.
Through the images obtained in this mission, it was discovered that the hexagon is in fact a huge polar vortex. Experts say he’s not the only one. “Saturn’s polar stratosphere favors the growth and dissipation of very wide hot vortices at -75° latitude”, study says Published in the magazine temper nature.
Discovery in the stratosphere of Saturn
The Cassini probe mission allowed scientists from the University of Leicester, UK to determine that “Saturn’s famous hexagonal shape is not always confined to the troposphere but can be repeated at higher altitudes – in the stratosphere – during spring and summer, creating another hexagonal structure over 300 km in length. above the cloud level.
The turbulent atmosphere of Saturn favors the formation of cloud structures
“The edges of this newly discovered vortex appear hexagonal, and very accurately reproduce the cloud formation pattern detected below in Saturn’s atmosphere.” Fletcher told meProject head.
The discovery raises many questions. But above all, scientists are now trying to determine how and why Saturn’s atmosphere produces hexagonal vortices, of different dimensions and at different altitudes.
It will also have to be clarified if the upper hexagon is part of the “big brother” located 300 km below, or if they are independent structures.
It won’t be the Cassini mission’s advanced infrared spectrometer that will solve these mysteries.
EL (IFL Science, Nature)
A great day
A great day
The space probe sent its last signal before entering Saturn’s atmosphere, where it was destroyed, ending a mission that took 19 years and 11 months. In its final phase, the Cassini spacecraft made very close flights around Saturn to check its rings.
Origin of systems
Origin of systems
“No spacecraft has flown in that region before,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, deputy director of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate. “What we learn from Cassini’s daring orbital flights will improve our understanding of how giant planets and planetary systems form,” he explained.
fear of particles
fear of particles
The gas planet is separated from its rings approximately 2,400 km. “We expect the space to be free of particles large enough to damage the probe,” project manager Earl Mays said in April. “There are certainly some unknowns, but that’s one of the reasons we’re doing this very risky investigation at the end of the mission.”
giant rose
giant rose
Cassini has sent out great pictures for the past 20 years. This image taken by the space probe shows a storm over Saturn’s north pole. According to the measurements made, the diameter of the helix will be 2000 km. Inside, the towing speed will reach 540 kilometers per hour.
earth point
earth point
You have to sharpen your eyes: a wide-angle camera from the Cassini probe shows the Earth, as a small point, at a distance of about 1,440 million km. Part of Saturn and its rings is visible in the foreground.
hot and cold
hot and cold
The colors show the unusual temperature distribution on Saturn’s moons Mimas and Thetis. This data was also obtained thanks to the infrared camera from Cassini.
Extraterrestrial life?
Extraterrestrial life?
Cassini also collected data from Enceladus. It is estimated that water molecules are present in this icy satellite of Saturn. According to scientists, this will be an indicator of power generation. In theory, the conditions for life would be present.
methane lake
methane lake
Another exciting discovery by Cassini: lakes of liquid methane on Titan. Saturn’s moon was discovered in 1655 by a Dutch astronomer. It is also in our century a topic of great interest to scholars. Cassini has explored Titan from above for more than a decade.
clouds river
clouds river
Also, this river-like image was sent by the Cassini probe. Clouds appear in the northern hemisphere of Saturn. A combination of spectral filters and infrared light made it possible to capture it.
Big End
Big End
With September 15th, it’s time to say goodbye. Twenty years after its launch, the probe crashed in a controlled manner on Saturn, sending data back to Earth until the last minute. Thanks for everything Cassini.