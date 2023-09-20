Sawdust fungi? This homemade mixture will help you combat it

Nails are usually exposed to many factors that can deteriorate their appearance and health, especially if we are talking about toenails. If you start to notice fungus on your nails, we will share with you a homemade mixture that will help you eliminate it.

The first thing you should know is that nail fungus is more common than you might imagine. It is an infection that usually begins as… A white or yellow-brown spot under the tip of the nail (either finger or toe).

As the infection worsens, the nail may change color, become thick, become damaged at the edge, and contaminate other nails. Sometimes the disease may be mild and not cause any major discomfort, but other times it may be mild It can cause pain and thickening of the nails, so you will have to resort to some care and medications.

How to treat nail fungus with home ingredients?

To make your feet look flawless, we share this with you Garlic oil with oregano will help you fight nail fungus from day one. To prepare it you only need:

A tablespoon of oregano

Four cloves of garlic

30 milliliters of olive oil

Dropper bottle

Once you have collected the ingredients, you should cut the garlic into small pieces and place them in the jar with the oregano and oil; Leave the mixture to rest for 14 days.

When the mixture is ready, you should apply it to the affected nail twice daily for two months. But first you need to file the nail at the top so that the ingredients penetrate it better.

The mixture of garlic and oregano is a guaranteed mixture to eliminate nail fungus, as they have antifungal and antibiotic properties that help combat and eliminate fungi effectively.

Remember that nail fungus can cause complications if not treated in time, so you should go to your doctor if you suffer from this condition regularly, if you have bleeding around your nails; In case of swelling or pain, difficulty walking or if you suffer from diabetes.