Take advantage of the ground beef you have at home to prepare this Mexican picadillo recipe

You still have time to prepare a delicious, traditional Mexican meal. Take a short visit to the kitchen and learn what ingredients will be effective in preparing a great hash. to benefit from minced meat That have been left in the fridge and start creating this mid-week suggestion.

he Minced meat It is a very traditional dish among Spanish-speaking countries, and in Mexico, the most traditional is that it is prepared with tomatoes, onions and vegetables, including potatoes, peas and carrots, and some people add a piece of Serrano chili pepper to serve. It’s a spicy flavour. .

Related news

Bring This dish is very simple.In this article, we tell you how you can prepare it with just a few ingredients that you probably already have at home. Take note and share it with your family.