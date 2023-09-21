Take advantage of the ground beef you have at home to prepare this Mexican picadillo recipe
You still have time to prepare a delicious, traditional Mexican meal. Take a short visit to the kitchen and learn what ingredients will be effective in preparing a great hash. to benefit from minced meat That have been left in the fridge and start creating this mid-week suggestion.
he Minced meat It is a very traditional dish among Spanish-speaking countries, and in Mexico, the most traditional is that it is prepared with tomatoes, onions and vegetables, including potatoes, peas and carrots, and some people add a piece of Serrano chili pepper to serve. It’s a spicy flavour. .
Bring This dish is very simple.In this article, we tell you how you can prepare it with just a few ingredients that you probably already have at home. Take note and share it with your family.
Basic dish
Kind of food
ingredients
- 750 grams of minced beef
- 500 grams of tomatoes
- 3 carrots cut into cubes
- 2 potatoes cut into cubes
- 100 grams of peas
- 2 cloves of garlic
- 1 white onion
- 2 bay leaves
- Pepper
- cumin
- salt
- Serrano chili pepper (optional)
- Vegetable oil
Favorite brands:
The ones you prefer.
to prepare
- Start by washing the vegetables well, dicing them or setting them aside as needed.
- Put the tomatoes and garlic in the blender, add a little water, and mix until you get a homogeneous mixture.
- In a pot, add a tablespoon of oil, and when it is hot add the serrano chili pepper (optional), otherwise add the minced meat with the chopped onion and mix for a few minutes until it changes color slightly.
- When ready, add the chopped vegetables (peas, carrots and chopped potatoes) and stir again.
- After the mixture is combined, add the tomato sauce (previously drained), then add the bay leaves and season to taste with salt, pepper and cumin. If necessary, add a cup or two of water so that the ground meat does not become too thick.
- Leave it on medium-low heat, and leave it until the meat is cooked and the vegetables are tender.
- Serve and serve with hot tortilla bread.
Nutritional information
- Calories: 1768 calories
- Carbohydrates: 109 grams
- Cholesterol: 490 mg
- Proteins: 150 grams
- Sugars: 1 gram
- Fiber: 20 grams
- sodium: 1 mg
- Total fat: 79 grams
“Bacon advocate. Certified creator. Twitteraholic. Tv junkie. Beer fanatic. Internet nerd. Passionate thinker. Reader.”