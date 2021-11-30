Scholarships for Latin American Women in STEM Careers: Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics

14 mins ago Mia Thompson

education is a company dedicated to providing CoursesAnd Careers And workouts With a presence in Latin America and Latin American countries. for the purpose of Train more women in this area And Reduce the technology gap toss the Regional Scholarship Scheme, To merge More women in tech: #SheCodes.

the first Regional Scholarship Program This company is for Women seeks to provide Equal Opportunity in STEM Jobs (ScienceAnd TechniqueAnd engineering And mathematics). Sebastian Devinsky, CEO of education, declares: “We encourage diversity And We are training Thousands of people, including a lot of women, for him Entering multinational and local companies. Our contribution, in addition to Teaching and experience for one Active exit from the job, he is promoting inclusion From different profiles, progress Equal opportunity and gender“.

