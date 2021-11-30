Scholarships for Latin American Women in STEM Careers: Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics

education is a company dedicated to providing CoursesAnd Careers And workouts With a presence in Latin America and Latin American countries. for the purpose of Train more women in this area And Reduce the technology gap toss the Regional Scholarship Scheme, To merge More women in tech: #SheCodes.

the first Regional Scholarship Program This company is for Women seeks to provide Equal Opportunity in STEM Jobs (ScienceAnd TechniqueAnd engineering And mathematics). Sebastian Devinsky, CEO of education, declares: “We encourage diversity And We are training Thousands of people, including a lot of women, for him Entering multinational and local companies. Our contribution, in addition to Teaching and experience for one Active exit from the job, he is promoting inclusion From different profiles, progress Equal opportunity and gender“.

the act of roasting Equal chances previously STEM RACING Guarantees Greater diversity of talents In the workspace, it helps Reducing the gender pay gap and presents Greater chances in a Women, Which is The most falling workforce in this sector.

The scholarship scheme seeks to provide equal opportunities for women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers.

“that it Regional Scholarship Scheme Seeks Promotion and motivation in a Women Why Enter those areas It has great potential and has certainty will not be excluded. help Women a Managed is the key, and education It is an essential tool. Should Breaking stereotypes Changing society’s view of A more equal and diverse world. Providing opportunities without prejudice is a goal that must be achieved,” they affirm from education.

plus a Free full scholarshipin which you will be trained technical skills, The Women that is selected will also have access to a file career advisor. This consists of Training and mentoring in soft skills tools (such as a resume or payroll for interviews) that will improve Employment Opportunities.

How to apply?

Enter the form, between December 1 and 15, and fill in your details.

You will receive a file Confirmation email from your app.

from your app. In the case of residency Preselected And education You will be contacted by mail to proceed with the first evaluation.

And You will be contacted by mail to proceed with the first evaluation. Once approved, the third stage of to interview.

Which is Requirements Application?

to have Good use of the computer .

. when special equipment To perform exercise And therefore virtual.

For inquiries about Scholarships: [email protected]