School shooting in Virginia leaves at least two injured

Monday morning there was shooting in a School from VirginiaUSA, resulting in at least two injuries. Photo: AFP (illustrative).

Newport News City Police Department, in VirginiaThe United States confirmed that they had been shot, “unbelievable.” that puts your life at riskAnd they were already taken to the hospital after a shooting On the School Heritage High School.

On its official website, the Police Department denied the presence of active shooters in this School or other Newport News, Virginia, for this reason He asked the public to remain calm and do not spread fake news Because the investigation is underway.

“The police (from Virginia) in the file view shooting On the School Heritage High School. Students are evacuated and Send it to the tennis courts. Parents can find it there. There will be a press conference later.”.

shooting employment School from Virginia

Due to rumors of an active shooter, the School Nearby Dream Achievable Academy is closed

According to the media New York Post, The shooting will happen next door the noon On the School from Virginia; So far, No information has been disclosed about her aggressor or victims. This educational center has about 1,400 students.

Update on shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News, Virginia. Two people taken to hospital with gunshot wounds “that are not believed to be life-threatening,” police say. pic.twitter.com/YSEi7z6iBI — Emily Zantow (@EmilyZantowNews) September 20, 2021

For its part, the series News letters Confirmed that the FBI and the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Agency (ATF) are already in School from Virginia, to treat shooting and start interview investigations.

emergency after shooting

The suspect was not yet in custody and knew the victims

While, USA Today The police department commented on the injury of one person in the arm, and attacking another who had asthma despite this Both received medical attention. governor Virginia, Ralph Northam, on Twitter about shooting On the School:

“My team and I are in close contact with first responders for Heritage High School in Newport News. As more information becomes available, Avoid the area and follow everything Instructions from the police.