BTS didn’t ask for permission to dance at the UNGA

Three years after attending the United Nations General Assembly for the first time (His-Her-IT), BTS pGraduated with a load of successes And positive messages for the world.

The South Korean band is back in New York to join world leaders and support the Sustainable Development Goals.

At Monday’s event, the seven young members called for vaccinations against Covid-19 and sang their song permission to danceNS.

“Today we are joined by an exceptionally distinguished group of young people who are reaching out to young people around the world. Perhaps BTS, the first private envoy from the private sector, The artist loved by people around the worldwere the words of the chief South KoreaMoon Jae-in este lunes.

From the headquarter in New York, the seven special presidential envoys of the Republic of Korea delivered their speech in Seven languages.

BTS highlights future generations in their messages

“It broke our hearts when our long-planned concerts were canceled, and we’re looking forward to it too,” he said. Jung Kook.

Jungkook moves the world on his 24th birthday

While JH added, “Everyone agrees that climate change is a big problem, but talking about the best solution is not easy. It is a topic that is difficult to draw conclusions from.”

“There are still many pages in the story about us and I feel we shouldn’t talk as if the end was already written.” Kim Taehyung

Jimin said, “In these pictures, you can see that there are children who are trying to learn new things… they are not lost, they are finding new courage and facing new challenges.”

kpop leader, Kim Namjoon (RM)He pointed out several points that reveal his feelings.

“I’ve heard teenagers today are referred to as the ‘lost generation’ but I think it’s an exaggeration to say they are lost simply because the roads they take are invisible to adults.”

He added, “The 20-year-olds are not the lost generation of C0vid. It is the generation that welcomed changes. There are things we can do. The important thing is the elections.”

Only 24 years old Jungkook addresses world leaders, he is a representative of an entire generation and future generations and a pride for millions of people, myself included. Thank you for all your hard work and love 💗 Jungkook’s Nation Treasure#BTSatUNGA pic.twitter.com/wlK30kI1z7 – sadi⁹⁷ (koodlw) September 20 2021

“Instead of lost generation, the most appropriate noun would be gwelcome , Because instead of being afraid of change, this generation says ‘hello’ and keeps moving forward.” Gene

The seven members with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Pictures: Twitter.

Min Yoongi also gave a message: “There will be no next BTSI had my own heroes and even though I wanted to become them, I couldn’t, I became BTS.”

“It is time for us to regret the things the pandemic has taken away from us, to find out how precious our moments were. […] There will be decisions we make that may not be perfect, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be anything we can’t do.” sucking

BTS moved the army

Ever since I’ve known boys, I’ve always felt that they stand before our generation with a shield to defend ourselves against the world, either with songs or speeches like these. ITweet embed #BTSatUNGA – Shea (gohospitalplz) September 20 2021

⁇

• #BTSatUNGA • Twitter- Amina Mohammed, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations: Welcome back to the United Nations, our friends from Tweet embed. Thank you for joining us in asking the world to keep a promise #SDGMoment #UNGA. ” pic.twitter.com/VdhY8Cp8aF – 🪐ARMY FORCE Perú ⁷🪐⟭⟬ 🇵🇪 PERU FUNDS FOR BTS (ARMYForce_Peru) September 20 2021

You may also be interested in: