Science, Alcañiz’s protagonist from the V Journalism cycle

he V Alcañiz Specialized Journalism Course “Journalism and Science, Primary Publishers” In the period between August 31 and September 1 to 32 professionals in journalism and scientific publishing. All of them are references at the national and regional level for the written press, television, digital newspapers, social networks, and scholarly research.

Eva DeverCommunication Director of La Comarca Group and Course Director, she presented the details of this new edition this Tuesday at the College of Journalists of Aragon in a work in which she accompanied her Maro Diaz, Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities of the Government of Aragon; Alcaniz mayor, Ignacio Urquizo; Director of the Summer University of Teruel, Alfonso Plessa President of the College of Journalists of Aragon. Sarah Castellero.

Experts with wide experience in their fields will participate in conferences aimed at journalists, promoters and enthusiasts of science and communication in all its aspects. With different perspectives and support, they will contribute their expertise and provide the keys to current and future communication through the possibilities offered by this training.

DiFiore highlighted that at the event, which is now in its fifth edition, “many factors come together that unite Alcañiz’s ability to be a thinking benchmark in communication, to prove that big things can also be done from small places.” This year Alcañiz will receive the main representatives of the national media in this matter, such as the editor-in-chief of Science in El País, Patricia Fernandez de Lys; mario vicious, journalist for Newtral and La Sexta; Teresa Guerrero responsible for the “El Mundo” flag; Elena Lazarus President of the Spanish Association for Scientific Communication, W Laura Garcia Coordinator of “Maldita Ciencia” among others.

Of course, scholars who share his publishing profession with him, who often establish synergies with journalists, such as Jose Luis Crespo, A reference physicist in our country with his Quantum Fracture channel, with more than three million followers, or Ricardo Moore, Who work in TV shows such as “Orbita Leica” (La 2).

The course will also feature science journalists from the Aragonese community, such as Pilar Perla, HERALDO “Tercer Milenio” accessory coordinator, And Mark Ruizon top of the program “Agora” on Radio Aragonand with Aragonese scholars, international leaders, such as Alberto Jimenez SchumacherHead of the Molecular Oncology Group at the Aragon Health Institute; Ignacio Aguilo Researcher in the Genomics Group at the University of Zaragoza Anna Belin Grignon, who is currently developing his work in heliophysics at the University of Oslo.

The inaugural conference will deal with Teruel as a standard in science and will be presented by Mariano Moles, Promoter of the Center for the Study of the Physics of the Cosmos of Aragon (Cefca), who will speak on the “Exceptional Case of Cefca and Galactica”.

The course is organized by the Teruel Summer University-Antonio Gargallo Foundation and the La Comarca Group and sponsored by the Caja Rural de Teruel, Teruel Provincial Council, Bajo Aragón Region and Alcañiz City Council, in collaboration with the Government of Aragon and the College of Aragonese Journalists.