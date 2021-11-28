Science in Bolivar: Bolivar, winner of the 10th National Meeting “Science and Lands” 2021 | Cartagena

21 mins ago Mia Thompson

“We trusted our project and our desire to help our community. Being a finalist gives us more motivation to keep going and make science a tool for building a better countryHappy Dylan Hernandez, hugging his teammate and mentor. His project, which seeks to purify sewage from the Saliter Canal, It was one of the 15 winning science projects at the 10th National Meeting ‘Science and Territory’ 2021 in Ondas.

Enter the Caracol Cartagena Radio Alerts Collection

The results were announced in Barranquilla, after 26 juries evaluated 43 scientific projects, including Bolivar, submitted by more than 90 children and adolescents from 12 departments and the metropolitan region. For three days, it was the focus of science and a stage for participants to present their research, which aims to find solutions to needs or problems in their communities and territories.

Ports Conference in Latin America starting Monday in Cartagena

Selected projects

From the line of research: natural sciences:

1. Antioquia: Out of context group, with its project “Generation of knowledge of animal and plant species in the municipality of Santo Domingo, Antioquia”.

2. Bolivar: Guardianes del Arroyo Group, for its project “Designing an industrial micro-wetland that allows for reduced levels of water pollution”.

3. Huila: Cafelab Group, for its research project “The use of coffee by-products and their valuable contribution to the productive chains of the villages of San Francisco, Holland and Santa Ines in the municipality of Petalito Huila”.

4. Tomako: Liceístas Exploradores del Ambiente group, for their research project “If we do conservation, we do not pollute the mangroves”.

5. Cundinamarca: Grupo Guardianes del Teusaca 2.0, for its research project “Study of water quality in the upper basin of the Teusaca River”.

More Stories

Science and Technology: Revitalizing a Key Sector | Views of Minister Daniel Filmus and Conicet President Anna Franchi

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Soriano’s Doctor Jesus San Miguel, 2021 Gregorio Marañón Prize for Medicine

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

Professor Daniel and his passion for science

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Lead IMSS Oaxaca PREVENIMSS Triathlon in Family Medicine Units

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Science. New Russian docking unit on the space station

2 days ago Mia Thompson

digital partitions | science game

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Science in Bolivar: Bolivar, winner of the 10th National Meeting “Science and Lands” 2021 | Cartagena

21 mins ago Mia Thompson

The bleak and disturbing picture of Gerard Pique’s Davis Cup in Turin, Pre-Columbia-USA

22 mins ago Sharon Hanson

How to download this new version and everything it offers to its users

24 mins ago Leo Adkins

Sheinbaum asks CDMX not to be disturbed by the omicron variant

26 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Uganda loses its only international airport to China due to debt default

27 mins ago Leland Griffith