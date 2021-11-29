Today Tamaulipas – Tamaulipas invite operators to attend the Preventive Medicine Unit at CenSeCar

Operators are welcome to attend the Preventive Medicine Unit at CenSeCar

Due to the actions that were carried out before the Ministry of Communications and Transport, a benefit was obtained for the motor transport workers, because when it comes to health, it is necessary to keep the operators in the best conditions

Written by: Mario Portillo / Nuevo Laredo Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 20:49

Tractocamin operators who need it will be treated at the Preventive Medicine Unit located at CenSeCar



Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas. – head Central Shipping Services Council (CenSeCar), Jorge Luis Lozano Guajardo, invited tractor operators to attend Preventive Medicine Unit, located in Council facilities. She noted that due to the steps taken before Ministry of Transport and Communications (SCT), the benefit was obtained for trucking workers. “We are very happy, it is another achievement we have achieved CenSeCar, that it Federal government Listening to us and being attentive to the needs of our workers is essential, especially when it comes to health, as this is vital to maintaining our most important resource, the operators, in the best conditions,” he said. Lozano Guajardo. He indicated that they can get more information about the service over the phone 867-330-2110 Or they can go to the middle CenSeCar, located in Cesar Lopez de Larra Street #4690 in the colony bureaucratsAnd it has a schedule 8:00 from morning in a 2:00 from late.

