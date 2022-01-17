Science in Camagüey at the service of the revolution

Camaji. – “Technology and innovation are more necessary today than ever to overcome the complex challenges facing the Cuban nation,” said the Regional Delegate of the Republic of Cuba Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (Citma), Liosha Áreas Artiles, at the regional celebration of Flag Day in Cuba, where the work of those who contribute to their country from their field were lauded.

In this place, the Juan Tomas Roig Prize has been awarded to researchers Caridad Abreu Oduardo and Ediliuska Benito Zamora, for their professional contributions and contributions to more than 20 years of work. Due to the accumulation of advantages in society, politics and work, the National Federation of Education, Science and Sports awarded the 60th Anniversary Commemorative Seal, created for the sole occasion, to Josefa Premeles Farinas and Sariel Hernandez Gonzalez. In the collective ranking, it was awarded to Citma and the District’s Technology Information and Management Center.

“The past two years have been difficult for Cubans, however, we have witnessed a large-scale vaccination campaign aimed at protecting people. This mission was carried out thanks to the efforts of these scientists whose work contributed to saving lives.

Because of its significant results, with high economic and social impact, Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB)From this delineation, and for good performance in its indicators, in 2021, the Center for Environmental Research, the Center for Environmental Engineering, and the Center for Information and Technology Management emerged.

The Provincial Meteorological Center, the Grain Institute, the Soil Institute, the National Animal Health Center, the Tropical Food Institute, the Agricultural Engineering Institute, and the Water Science, Innovation and Technology Corporation were also honored. Center for Immunobiology and Biological Products, Infantry and Weapons Research Center, Center for the Development of Social and Human Sciences in Health, Carlos J. Finlay and Ignacio Agramonte Loynaz University of Medical Sciences.

The last defining moment was granted Along the paths of Agramonte, established by the Central de Trabajadores de Cuba (CTC), from the territory, to Citma. The Provincial Government and Provincial Education Directorate also gave recognition to the same entity, and later, the work of Geominera, Pesquera, Meat, Military Industrial Ignacio Agramonte Loynaz, GeoCuba Camagüey- Ciego de Ávila, Information Technology and Advanced Remote Services, praised the work of the International Livestock Development Cooperation Project.

During the meeting, the young Jose Miguel Rodriguez Hernandez, who participated in the invitation to the 2020-2021 Ibero-American Informatics Olympiad, and his coach, Antonio Boza Perez, were honored. In addition, the Counter-Terrorism Committee and the Federation of Education, Science and Sports Workers’ Union gave Citma a special tribute on the occasion of Cuban Flag Day.

In order not to lose the momentum in generating new ideas in favor of the health system, the state economy convened a meeting of the Lyusha Artel districts and posed a challenge “to adjust our role in the social development of the region. A country cannot base its progress, on its national demand, only on the export of primary products or the extensive use of forces working” and concluded that there is no sustainable progress without the active participation of science in the processes of the revolution.