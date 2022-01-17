Ómicron deals another blow to the physical and mental health of employees

The recovery did not affect the company’s hiring processes, as interviews are conducted virtually. However, it caused delays in hiring them at the beginning of the year. “People who are going to join the company are infected, but only 1% of applicants for a vacancy have canceled the job interview due to Covid. We expect to have two weeks of delay,” he says.

At the moment, BD’s administrative staff continues to be 100% remote. The plan, if the pandemic allows, is for employees to return to the company’s office at the end of March, in a mixed scheme in which employees come to the office two or three times a week, depending on the role of each job.

“The redesign of our spaces is about to be completed. We want the office to be an open and collaborative place, one that makes room for brainstorming and communication between employees,” says Arellano.

In Bayer, they also see the influence of the ómicron among their collaborators. Manuel Bravo, president and general manager of Mexico’s Chemical Pharmaceutical Company, notes that its infection rate has risen in recent days, so prevention protocols were immediately reinforced.

“We have been working on a blended scheme in our offices for about two years, and although we have started running beta tests to analyze the feasibility of resuming our activities in a flexible scheme for our collaborators, we believe that for now it comes first and we encourage that anyone who can stay at home do so. and work remotely.”

The manager notes that the company often appeals to each collaborator’s responsibility to take care of himself and his family. Through information and communication, the company motivates them to complete their vaccination schedule, convinced that it is the main tool in the fight against Covid-19 and its variants.

“At the moment we don’t have a significant impact on the process, but we will continue to take extreme precautions until the infection curve begins to smooth out soon,” Bravo notes.