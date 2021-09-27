Science, knowledge and citizenship in Magallanes

Es preIt is possible that we often do not understand the true meaning of science in our lives. For those of us not directly related to scientific work, it can be hard for us to understand the scale of this often silent task, which we know from the news as we see labs and professionals in the field get samples or share the chatter we do. do not quite understand.

However, science exists daily, in every moment and moment of our actions and plays such a crucial role that without realizing it, our lives become dependent on its results and conclusions.

The coronavirus pandemic was one of those moments when scientific activism played a key role in making decisions and for the world to begin to understand its scope.

Without the work of the scientific community, it would be impossible to measure the specific effects of climate change and its consequences, for example in agriculture and fishing and its role in droughts, or simply to know why the phenomena we are seeing occur. For this and many other reasons, progress in enhancing scientific procedures and knowledge is an essential task that must be taken seriously and taken accountable.

In this sense, the Minister of Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation, Andres Cove, this week inaugurated the Korek Austral in Punta Arenas, A space that seeks to vigorously and concretely promote the Magallanes region and the Chilean Antarctic in scientific and technological development, taking advantage of its comparative advantages, for example, its proximity to the white continent and its quality as a natural laboratory.

A place for exchanging knowledge, creating local and international networks in the scientific field, cooperation and generating projects and initiatives whose central focus may be the Magellan region.

By the way, it opens up new and better opportunities for the development of local knowledge, technology and innovation along with the necessary resources and tools to carry out this mission.

This is how expectations are renewed regarding how the near future will be seen around new areas of work. Something similar to what we hope will happen in Puerto Williams.

As we mentioned during the inauguration of Southern Cowork, we are faced with the opportunity to assume the obligation and responsibility to contribute to the furtherance of scientific activity to continue traveling along this path indicated as the purpose of the Antarctic Development Pole.

On the other hand, it would also be appropriate and necessary for the scientific community to continue to generate instances of affinity with citizens, fostering alliances and permanent participatory encounters with social organizations, educational communities, neighborhood councils, and seniors, among others, for central participation. aspects of their business, goals and developments, in short, social knowledge.

The collaborative and associative work of science and education with society can only lead to positive and beneficial outcomes for the region and its people, reflecting on the present with its many opportunities and challenges.