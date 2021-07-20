Science Olympiad Excellence Scholarships: How to Get 17,000 Pesos Scholarship

(Photo: Graciela López/Cuartoscuro)



In August, upper-level students who have outstanding academic performance and have obtained one of the first places in the National Olympiad of Science (Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Geography and History) may apply Excellence Scholarship.

The programme, promoted by the Secretariat of Public Education (SEP), the National Coordination of the Benito Juárez Scholarships (CNBBBJ) and the Mexican Academy of Sciences (AMC) offers Assistance up to 17,000 pesos Encouraging students to excel in their scholastic performance, excel and academic achievements.

Application history will open from From Monday 16 to Tuesday 31 August 2021To become a beneficiary, applicants must meet the following ما Requirements:

1. Be enrolled in an undergraduate, engineering or TSU program at IPES in the country.

2. To be a regular student, i.e. not to be in debt at the time of registering the application and taking the subjects according to the corresponding study plan.

3. Have a minimum grade point average of 8.5, on a scale from zero to 10, or its equivalent.

4. Obtaining one of the first places in the national stage of the Science Olympiad.

5. Not completing their studies for the educational level to which they are applying, or not obtaining a certificate for that educational level.

6. There is no other federal economic benefit for the same purpose.

7. The absence of other financial support granted by any agency of the Central Federal Public Administration, which under the principle of temporality is incompatible with the requested scholarship.

8. Register your scholarship application in the Unique Higher Education Beneficiary System (SUBES), on page https://subes.becasbenitojuarez.gob.mx/.

(Photo: Maria Jose Martinez/Quartoscuro)



How can I apply for the scholarship?

It is your university’s responsibility to collect documents and submit your scholarship application to CNBBBJ. To do this, you must first complete the registration in SUBES, by clicking Here. The next step is to send an email, between 16 and 31 August, to your IPES and attach the following mandatory documents:

1. Application registration acknowledgment for the Excellence Scholarship established by SUBES.

2. A document issued by AMC stating that the applicant has obtained one of the first places in the national stage of the Science Olympiad (Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Geography and History).

3- A letter in protest against telling the truth, stating the following aspects:

Place and date of issuance.

Announcing his participation and obtaining one of the first places in the national stage of the Science Olympiad (Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Geography and History).

An acknowledgment that you have not completed studies of the educational type to which you apply or already have a certificate of this type of education.

An acknowledgment that there is no other economic benefit for the same purpose granted at the same time by any subordination to the central public administration.

Acknowledgment that there is no other financial support granted by any agency of the Central Federal Public Administration which under the principle of temporality is incompatible with the requested scholarship.

An acknowledgment of not receiving or receiving another scholarship or financial support for the same purpose, administered by the IPES in which you are studying.

– Name and signature of the applicant.

What do you do after applying for the scholarship?

Once you have completed the application registration, you must indicate the Uniform Banking Code (CLABE) of your account on the SUBES platform. Ensure that it is still active and that it allows electronic deposits or transfers in excess of the total amount of the scholarship. It is also important that you do not have a monthly deposit limit. You can refer to the foundations of the call for excellence grants Here.

Read on:

Prepa Online SEP: How to register to study in the program step by step

‘Nothing is by force’: AMLO confirmed to return to face-to-face lessons across the country, with remote option

Step by step: How to register for an old-age pension if you are already 65 years old

Scholarships for the academic year 2021-2022: How to get it from 1600 to 17,000 pesos