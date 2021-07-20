There will be no absolute closure of activities despite the increase in the Covid-19 pandemic: Lopez-Gatel

Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo Lopez Gatel, confirmed this Tuesday that despite the increasing spread of the pandemic COVID-19 In the country, there will be no complete closure of activities.

“Confinement no longer means absolute closure as it did in the beginning National Health Distance Day“, He said.

The federal authorities filed last Thursday National Health Council Initiative to modify parameters Covid-19 traffic lightWhere it is proposed to continue to open economic activities in the country.

“Even at the highest color of the scale, it no longer means absolute closure, there are already public activities in particular education, which will not be subject to closure, in the same context in which core activities were considered,” said the Undersecretary Health.

Although update this week Covid-19 traffic lightVarious authorities announced that they will return from Monday to the yellow traffic light due to the increase in positive cases of the disease.

last friday, State of Mexico It announced it would return to the yellow light, although no new restrictive measures were announced.

another day, ColimaAnd the MichoacanAnd the San Luis Potosi s Oaxaca They also announced that they would pass this level of danger at a traffic light, but only expanded the call to residents to respect health measures.

According to the latest health report, Mexico has accumulated 236,469 deaths and 2 million 664,444 infections. COVID-19According to the Federal Ministry of Health.

The states with the most accumulated cases are Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Nuevo Leon, and Jalisco.

Until the last cut, 54 million 542 thousand 551 doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 were applied in the country, but only 21 million 700 thousand and 199 people received the necessary doses to obtain protection from the virus. Baja California is the state with the highest percentage of vaccinated residents, followed by Mexico City and Chihuahua..