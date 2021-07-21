SSA provides specialized medical services

With the aim of bringing residents of dispersed communities closer to the services of specialty medicine, health services provide care to patients through the TeleSalud program, through the technological and medical support they provide to outpatients, avoiding saturation in public hospitals which reduces spending and the risk of infection for the patient and relatives in transfers to other state units.

The agency stated that during 2021, 70,000 consultations were conducted, improving access to specialized services across the state.

He added that in addition to the four core specialties of surgery, internal medicine, paediatrics and gynecology, more than 15 sub-specialties such as neurology, psychiatry, perinatal medicine and neurology, to name a few are offered.

In terms of equipment, there are 28 video conferencing units, which are installed in 5 general hospitals, psychiatric clinic, 8 primary community hospitals, 11 health centers, Ceredi, CREE and in the central hospital, with good acceptance by health workers and residents Benefit from the service, where they receive high quality care in a sustainable manner

A pilot program has been implemented this year, whereby social workers can make appointments with specialists from the Central Hospital Dr. Ignacio Morones Prieto directly from their mobile phones, reducing waiting times and unifying the consultation data of the said hospital. This system led to a significant reduction in absences by patients, as well as technical problems and a shortage of specialists. This is because everyone involved has instant access to their appointments and receives automatic updates by mail.

In addition, an effort has been made to improve the analytical processes of the data available to the Ministry of Health to improve efficiency, reduce patient absenteeism and simplify the process of scheduling appointments to free up the time of social workers, from such a way that epidemiological data can be collected that will make it possible to measure the impact of the program on the level of health of the population.

In addition, TeleSalud hospital network connectivity has been quantified to understand where there is greater demand and where improvements can be made.