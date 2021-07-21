Chapter 125: Discover the Science-Backed Benefits of “Slow Breathing” | Present

Play/Pause iframe code copied to clipboard Listen to Being Healthy – Chapter 125 (07/2021): Breathe in Play BE



Breathing is essential, but sometimes we live so fast that we forget. It is vital. What if we slowed it down? What comes first, slow breathing or wellness? To what extent does the other thing define? “Slow breathing can be a form of luxury if the exercises to achieve it make you forget the rest. It must be said that slow breathing also depends on other factors, including physical condition. The scientist, a professor at UPV, says that a person who has trained in endurance or endurance sports will find it easier to breathe slowly and with fewer pulses than someone who has a little physical depth ” Jose Miguel Mollet.

The possibility that the deep breathing technique could effectively improve mood and stress is something that is being studied like The role of deep breathing in stress. Research acknowledges that heart rate and salivary cortisol may be decreased. “Yes, that is true, but the truth is that you have to put the study into context. If you have a busy life, you are aware of your mobile and you stop breathing slowly and for a few moments the only thing that worries you is your breathing, because they are still progressing something, but not because The effect is breathing, but for full pressure it puts off,” Mollet says.

control and awareness

a Revision systematic He studied how controlling breathing can change our lives and demonstrated the psychophysiological relationships of slow breathing and revealed the psychophysiological mechanisms behind slow breathing techniques (less than 10 breaths per minute). Greater psychophysiological flexibility was found linking parasympathetic activity to central nervous system activities related to emotional control and psychological well-being in healthy subjects during slow breathing techniques. “It is true that stopping and forgetting everything has a beneficial effect, but it is not always easy to establish the control group. If we compare people with a high level of stress with people without stress, and we dedicate both to the application of breathing techniques, because the results are not so amazing, author notes Real environmental protection a Medicine without deception.

diaphragm

Diaphragmatic breathing may improve sustained attention, affect, and cortisol levels. According to Mollet, “It’s a technique that people who are devoted to singing or who play wind instruments know well. It allows you to adjust the air better and take longer breaths. It’s a very useful technique. As a way to manage stress, it’s best to disconnect. If the focus on breathing is Excuse the separation, great.”