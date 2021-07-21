Two new galaxies discovered by Hubble

After recovering from a computer glitch that suspended notes Hubble Space Telescope For over a month, he came back with last weekend notes that left Unusual galaxies.

These pictures show a Galaxy with spiral arms Extraordinary stretches and the first high-resolution look at an intriguing pair of colliding galaxies. Hubble’s other primary targets included globular star clusters and auroras on the giant planet. Jupiter.

These two strange galaxies are part of a program directed by Julian Dalcanton University of Washington in SeattleTo study the strange galaxies scattered in the sky.

ARP-MADORE2115-273 (pictured left) is a rare example of a pair of interacting galaxies in the Southern Hemisphere. These Hubble observations give the first high-resolution look at this system, which is 297 million light-years away.

Astronomers previously thought it was a “collision ring” system due to the forward merger of two galaxies. New Hubble observatories show that the ongoing interaction between galaxies is much more complex, leaving behind a web of stars and dusty gas.

ARP-MADORE0002-503 (on the right in the image) is a large spiral galaxy with unusually extended spiral arms, at a distance of 490 million light-years. Its arms span a radius of 163,000 light-years, making it three times more spacious than the Milky Way. While most disk galaxies have an even number of spiral arms, these galaxies have three, according to NASA.

The Hubble Space Telescope is an international collaboration project between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA). The telescope is operated by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. The Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) in Baltimore, Maryland, conducts Hubble science operations. STScI is operated for NASA by the Consortium of Universities for Research in Astronomy in Washington, DC.

