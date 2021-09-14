Science reconstructs the face of a 50,000-year-old Neanderthal found in the Netherlands

Until about 8,200 years ago, the territory of Great Britain was not an island, but part of the territory of the continent, connected to what is today Europe via the Dogerland, a land mass that was submerged after the tsunami in the sixth century. before. It was common. It was in this “Atlantis”, 50,000 years ago, that Kriegen lived, a young man from caves discovered in the Netherlands in 2009 as the first Neanderthals in the country: the current “resident” of the National Archaeological Museum of the Netherlands, the crane was recently “reconstructed”. His face is by paleo artists Adrie and Alfons Kennis, in a work that reveals a friendly smile on his face.

Scientists have discovered the oldest genome of modern humans in the analysis of the skull.

In addition to making comparisons with other fossils and skeletons from that period, a complete reconstruction of part of the skull bone has been made from the front of the oldest known Dutchman. Although the bone is limited to only part of Krijn’s face, the bone has two distinct and unique characteristics: a very dense, round bony structure and a pronounced mass above the right eyebrow, revealing the first benign tumor ever found. Neanderthal fossil.

Reconstruction has also begun from recent discoveries about the ancestors’ eyes, skin and hair, so that scientists at Leiden University in the Netherlands, along with scientists from the Max Planck Institute in Germany, can recreate the appearance of Neanderthals in the Netherlands. The man, initially digitally, then sculpted in a 3D model. The facial bone is the oldest submerged human fossil ever discovered, discovered in the North Sea region, a period when sea level was about 50 meters lower than it is today.

Known as Doggerland, it is a strip of land covering the North Sea region where the cranial fossil was found, connecting the present-day territory of Great Britain with what is now the Netherlands, the west coast of Germany, and the Danish peninsula. Gotland. . The rising sea level gradually swept the area, until a tsunami completely swept the area in which Crane lived, who, according to scientists, was a strong man, ate meat and had a friendly smile. The skeleton and reconstructed face of a Neanderthal man will remain on display until October 31, 2021 at the National Archaeological Museum of the Netherlands.