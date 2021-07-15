Science travels on four wheels

In the “Combi de la Ciencia” he will adapt a solar-powered refrigerator to transport the antidote to scorpion stings to remote places

They decided that science should move into the combi. A group of students led by Cristobal Miguel García and his friends, all enrolled in the Faculty of Science (FC) at UNAM, bring knowledge to the very marginalized areas of the country, because this is where their origins lie and that is why they know its roots so well. her needs.

The physics intern, math student, and fellow university conspirators have adapted scientific instruments and equipment to create a mobile laboratory aboard the iconic 1992 Germanic blue Kombinationsfahrzeug pickup truck, also known as the Combi.

And now they are moving to those remote, hard-to-reach places, “Combi de la Ciencia. AC”, a means by which they bring knowledge and blow into the population a flair and interest in science. A decade ago he left his hometown, with the aim of forging himself as a scientist. This summer he will return to The site with the project.

This project is part of his social service as a physicist, which was implemented at the Al-Noor Museum of the Directorate General of Disclosure of Science (DGDC) at UNAM, which was temporarily suspended due to the health emergency, and will now resume to the implementation of some “scientific tracks”.

“I did not want to do some office work, which might be stuck in the drawer, and I decided to return a little to the case of Guerrero, for the amount she had given me, and decided to contribute from my trench; and this is how I was born,” he pointed out, “Combi de la Ciencia”, a means of transport in which we transport people and equipment and thus deploy them, because if the mountain does not reach Pedrito, the particle accelerators go to the mountain.”

During the pandemic, we are working from our Facebook page; Fortunately, before the health emergency, we tried our first Guerrero live event, giving workshops on making antibacterial gel, washing hands properly, as well as various physics experiments; He explained that we controlled fire and other practices with electricity.

Disclosure on four wheels

García James explained that ‘Combi de la Ciencia’ is his initiative realized ‘at the end of Coperacha’, and after the end of his social service it will be a project outside the walls that ‘would not stay there, like a little torch as we say in my town’.

One of its goals is to motivate college students to share something of what they know in highly marginalized communities. “For example, one of the projects I would like to add to my combi is a solar-powered refrigerator to keep the cold chain in antidote against scorpion stings, because there are communities that are very far away, where there is not even electricity,” he said.

The university student emphasized that the activity he is doing is accepted by the community, and therefore will not leave the project unchanged. “We already have our way: we want to visit the communities that surround Taxco, Iguala, Chilpancingo and Acapulco, to show that organized youth can take on projects and one of those projects is to give back to the community that supports us with taxes.”

Crossing the Atlantic

Five years ago, he recalls, “the Internet came to my city,” at that time I was already living in Mexico City and traveling from Santa Martha Acatetla, in Iztapalaba, to High School 6 in Coyoacan; “I have seldom seen so many people in my life, in this city I have seen it and been moved, it is a beast; in my city, when I left, we were scarcely three thousand inhabitants.”

In Prepa 6, he supported his career in science and there he met Efraín Chávez Lomelí, a researcher at the Institute of Physics, who stimulated his interest in nuclear physics.

“So, as I said before, after eight months, 23 days and 19 hours, we were able to make a miniature particle accelerator for the Interpreter competition, which was in the end the cheapest in the world, and with that I got the 2014 National Youth Award, and I was able to go to Switzerland To hold a conference with the world’s smallest and cheapest particle accelerator, as one of the “200 Leaders of Tomorrow” by the International Student Committee,” he proudly affirmed.

In 2016, as part of the annual Student Meeting on the International Day of Peace, held in the hall of the United Nations General Assembly, the undergraduate student in New York presented the work he had done for the Science Without Borders Foundation, a non-profit organization, created by youth and dedicated to the dissemination of knowledge and culture in marginalized communities in the country.

new challenge

Today he has achieved his ultimate goal: to be accepted for a postgraduate degree at the EPFL in Lausanne, Switzerland, where he will participate in a futuristic Lepton Ring Collider that will have a diameter of 100 kilometers and “will be the largest machine humanity has ever penetrated.” Funding for their stay will come from the international organization Marie Curie Foundation.

“I will be working on my project with Italian researcher Tatiana Belloni, who has finalized the idea of ​​an optical expert system for future particle accelerators. The largest current accelerator is 27 kilometers in diameter, but the next generation will measure 100 kilometers and that’s where I’ll work, in the expert optical system, excitation of this size, Because my project will come from there,” he explained.

“My mother always supported me, she raised pigs to help us, me and my siblings, I also learned to make sausages while I was raised, but I am excited all the time, for all this opportunity my family has given me, because obviously the university does not make it one, but we all do it and make We do our best at all times.”