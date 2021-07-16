The Faculty of Medicine awards for the first time the “Dr. Gonzalo Ramirez Aznar” award

The Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosi presented Dr. José Luis Leva Garza and Dr. Victoria Lima Rogel the “Dr. Gonzalo Ramírez Aznar” award, which was created to deliver it to teachers, who gave their lives to teach and left their mark on the training of new doctors.

At a ceremony held in the auditorium of the Faculty of Medicine, which was chaired by Dr. Ismael Francisco Herrera Benavente, Director of the Faculty, and Dr. Maribel Martinez Dias, Secretary General, where teachers, doctors and relatives were honored.

Dr. Ismael Francisco Herrera Benavente noted in his letter that with this recognition, the excellence and trajectory in the teaching, research and academic management of Dr. Victoria Lima Rogel and Dr. José Luis Leva Garza are evident.

“In this time of pandemic, it has not been easy to find the right moment to award these academic recognitions, so when we have found an opportunity, we are very happy to express our appreciation for two pillars of teaching alma mater, but above all, for two, an example of dedication and determination in what they do.”

He also stated that both famous doctors were role models for following and representing the true profession that every doctor should have, “They were advanced specialists, with dedication and closeness to their patients. We know what they represent to our medical community and their impact on society; as an institution, we value the work that they have done It serves as educators, researchers, and academic program managers, as well as academic and administrative leaders.”

Dr. José Luis Leyva Garza is an eminent cardiologist, with various important positions; From the Professor of the Faculty of Medicine, Director of the Central Hospital “Ignacio Morones Prieto”, and then Director of the Faculty of Medicine from 1988 to 1992

Dr. Victoria Lima Rogel, a famous pediatrician who also had important tasks, as a dedicated doctor for pediatric services at the Central Hospital “Ignacio Morones Prieto”, Head of the Neonatology Service, an innovator in the diagnosis, treatment and infrastructure of newborn care, and thanks to his efforts, was able to From equipping the neonatal intensive care unit in this hospital, among others.

Both renowned physicians are the pillars and coaches of several generations of health professionals in medical school. It should be noted that this recognition is newly established, the origin of which comes from the College’s Technical Advisory Board.