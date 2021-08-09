Science’s acknowledgment that the effects of global warming are ‘irreversible’

Geneva.- Many global warming effects, especially in oceans and polar regions, is “irreversible for the next centuries or millennia,” warns the new report of the Intergovernmental Group of Experts. climate change (IPCC).

The report predicts, for example, that sea level will inevitably continue to rise, between 28 and 55 cm by the end of the century relative to current levels, until net zero emissions are achieved (and if current emissions are doubled, the rise could reach 1.8 metres) .

In the very long run, the sea level will rise between two and three meters in the next two millennia if the sea level is Global Warming It remains at 1.5 degrees as proposed in the Paris Agreement, but can exceed 20 meters with a height of 5 degrees.

The new document of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which since 1988 has analyzed the effects of climate change On the planet, it also indicates that mountain and polar glaciers will continue to melt for decades or even centuries, and will be more noticeable in the northern hemisphere than in the south.

It also predicts thousands of years of irreversible changes in ocean temperature, acidification and deoxygenation, as Global Warming It was slightly lower (0.88 degrees from the pre-industrial era) than on Earth (1.59 degrees).

The report, which focused on the scientific aspect of climate change, in 2022 through two other working groups implemented by other IPCC working groups (one focusing on community adaptation and the other on mitigation measures).

The three will work to compile the Sixth Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, due to be published in the second half of 2022 in order to continue the work begun in the 1990, 1995, 2001, 2007 and 2014 reports.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was established in 1988 by two United Nations agencies: the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP or UNEP). EFE