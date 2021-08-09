Science Minister Joins Alerts for Climate Change Report

Minister of Science Andres Cove, adding to the global concern about the report of the Intergovernmental Panel of Experts on Climate Change (IPCC), which stated that the planet is facing an environmental crisis generated by humanity itself, which “will have irreversible effects for thousands of years”.

Regarding this document, which was delivered by the United Nations (UN), the Secretary of State stated that “This morning a new report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has been released. An international panel reviews climate change evidence in a systematic manner.

He added that “Chilean scientists – from centers such as CR2 and Cambio Global UC – participated in this report, as they contributed to previous reports, and as the Chilean scientific community as a whole have been involved in providing evidence for climate decisions.” .

Cove argued that “in this particular report the compelling evidence that explains global change resulting from human action is re-disclosed.”

“Also, how does climate change relate to extreme weather events. This report shows that we are facing an urgent and inescapable challenge that we must meet with resolute and ambitious measures,” the minister added.

The IPCC report emphasized that human responsibility in the current situation “cannot be denied”. “Human behavior has led to an increase in the temperature of the atmosphere, oceans and land,” he said.

The research showed that human activity has even caused changes in rainfall since the middle of the last century, increasing ocean salinity and reducing glaciers.

Scientists involved in the work noted that the current concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere exceeds 410 particles per million. In addition, sea level rose on average by about 20 cm between 1901 and 2018.