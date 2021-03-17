Sciences. The big explosion at Beirut Port disturbed the ionosphere

59 mins ago Mia Thompson

Madrid, 17 (Europe Press)

The air wave from Beirut Harbor Big Bang on August 4, 2020 has caused high electron disturbances in Earth’s upper atmosphere.

The results are published by scientists at Hokkaido University, Japan, in the journal Scientific Reports.

More than 2,750 tons of insecurely stored ammonium nitrate exploded, killing nearly 200 people, leaving more than 300,000 temporarily homeless and leaving a crater in their wake. The blast is considered one of the most powerful non-nuclear explosions of man-made history.

The team of scientists, which included colleagues from the Rorkela National Institute of Technology in India, calculated changes in the total electron content in Earth’s ionosphere – the part of the atmosphere between 50 and 965 kilometers above sea level. Natural events such as intense ultraviolet rays, geomagnetic storms, and man-made activities such as nuclear tests can cause disturbances in the electron content in the ionosphere.

“We discovered that the explosion generated a wave that traveled in the ionosphere in a southerly direction at a speed of about 0.8 kilometers per second,” says Hokkaido University’s planetary and Earth scientist, Kosuke Heikki. This is comparable to the speed of sound waves traveling through the ionosphere.

The team calculated changes in electron content in the ionosphere by looking at the differences in the delays experienced by microwave signals that Global Positioning System (GPS) satellites send to their ground stations. Changes in electron content affect these signals as they pass through the ionosphere and must be periodically accounted for to accurately measure GPS locations.

The scientists also compared the size of the celestial wave resulting from the Beirut explosion with similar waves after natural and anthropogenic events. They found that the ripple resulting from the Beirut eruption was slightly larger than the ripple resulting from the 2004 eruption of the Asama volcano in central Japan, and comparable to those that followed the recent eruptions on the Japanese islands.

The energy of the celestial wave produced by the Beirut explosion was much greater than a stronger explosion at the Wyoming coal mine in the United States in 1996. The Beirut explosion was equivalent to an explosion of 1.1 kilotons of TNT, while the Wyoming explosion was equivalent to 1.5 kilotons. From TNT. The total electron content imbalance from the Wyoming explosion was one-tenth of what resulted from the Beirut explosion. Scientists believe this is in part because the Wyoming mine was located in a somewhat sheltered shaft.

More Stories

A new course for the Heisenberg Institute, which promotes science among young people, begins – Commentary

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Science has no gender: female scientists give lectures

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Health and Wellness | Mask Use – Local Police News about Mexico and the World | Sun Hermosillo

1 day ago Mia Thompson

How do the stars baptize the sky? / Universe Stories – Science – Life

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Pilar Matteo stars in the mural as a reference for women in science | Society | Valencian Community Edition

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Alan MacDonald, The Man Who Didn’t Want The Challenger To Take Off | Science

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Sciences. The big explosion at Beirut Port disturbed the ionosphere

59 mins ago Mia Thompson

Tons of batteries are now circling the Earth

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Opposition leader Bobby Wayne has returned to Uganda from the United States

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

Japan posted a trade deficit of $ 2.49 billion in February

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Yaphet Kotto, James Bond’s first black villain and “Alien” actor has died

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter