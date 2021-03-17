They report a 75% progression at Toluca’s Science Park

34 mins ago Mia Thompson

Until now , The science park, which is being built in the center of the Mexican capital, is 75% complete and has been completed in June this year. As programmed, this was announced by the Minister of Urban Development and Works of the State of Mexico, Rafael Díaz Lille Parueta.

At the moment, extensive work is being carried out on the construction of the planetarium and they have already started sourcing part of the material for his equipment (Photo: Anna Hernandez).

He explained that this project, which consists of three industrial cities, has practically completed a number one and a second that corresponds to the parking lot and the air conditioning area in the garden area.
He explained that At the moment, extensive work is being carried out on the construction of the planetarium and they have already begun receiving part of the material for his equipment.

He explained that the state government contracted to operate the system called Digi-star, which is used by the most advanced planetariums in the world.

Science Park is located in the historic center of Toluca, in the area surrounding Cosmovitral. Your investment will be approximately 350 million pesos.

This work will include green areas of an estimated area of ​​14,000 square meters, entertainment and recreational areas, in addition to interactive fountains, a commercial site, an exhibition site, and a planetarium.
The project was announced in January of last year and will include 24,000 meters of public space.

