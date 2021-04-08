Scientists create a device to communicate with plants

Scholars From Singapore Advanced Technological University prof Device It sends electrical signals to and from the plants.

Experts put a Device Communicate with plants by placing a compatible electrode on the surface of the Venus flytrap plant using a soft, sticky adhesive known as a hydrogel.

By attaching an electrode to the surface of the flycatcher, the team was able to capture electrical signals to monitor how the plant responds to its environment and transmit electrical signals to the plant to close its leaves.

For years it was known that the plants They emit electrical signals to detect and respond to their surroundings.

Benefits of the device

The Singapore team believes that the development of the ability to measure electrical signals from the plants It can create opportunities for a variety of useful applications, such as the plants They can help capture fragile elements or help improve food safety by detecting disease in early crops.

However, the electrical signals from the plants They are very weak and can only be detected when the electrode is in good contact with plant surfaces.

The hairy, waxy, and uneven surfaces of the plants They make it difficult for any thin film electronic device to stick together and achieve reliable signal transmission.

NTU scientists in Singapore are developing a device to “communicate” with plants

The NTU team was inspired by an electrocardiogram (ECG) which is used to detect heart abnormalities by measuring the electrical activity produced by an organ.

The experts took them Device From plant contacts and attaching to the surface of Venus, it is a carnivorous plant with hairy leaf lobes that close to insects when activated.

The device has a diameter of 3 mm and is harmless to plants. It does not affect the plant’s ability to photosynthesize while detecting electrical signals from the plant.

By using a smartphone to transmit electrical impulses to the device at a specific frequency, the team was able to make the Venus flycatcher shut its leaves at its request.

The researchers also attached the Venus flytrap to a robotic arm, and through their cell phone and communication device, they stimulated its blade to close and capture a piece of wire that was half a millimeter in diameter.

Researchers expect that, in the future, farmers can take protective measures to protect their crops by using the communication device the plants They have developed.

News by all means. Download the a program!

pfp